Recipes: Snapper Escabèche, Corn Gazpacho

Snapper Escabèche

Ingredients

1/4 cup pineapple, diced

1/2 sweet white onion, julienned

1 tbsp ginger, minced

2 summer squash, diced

½ serrano chili, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 tbsp olive oil, divided (1 tbsp for sautéing and 1 tbsp for searing fish)

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 cup flour

6 tbsp Creole spice, divided (3 tbsp for sauce, 3 tbsp for flour mixture)

4 snapper fillets

Directions

In small saucepan over medium heat, sauté pineapple, onion, ginger, squash, chili, and bell peppers in 1 tablespoon olive oil until soft and aromatic, 5–10 minutes. Add garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice to sautéed vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, and let sauce simmer for 5 minutes. Dissolve cornstarch in small amount of water to make slurry. Slowly whisk slurry into sauce and simmer until slightly thickened. Set aside and keep warm. On plate or in bowl, mix flour with 3 tablespoons of Creole spice. Dredge each snapper fillet in seasoned flour mixture, lightly coating both sides. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sear dredged fish on both sides, turning every few minutes until golden brown. For thicker fillets, sear 2 minutes each side, then transfer to preheated oven at 350° F to finish cooking. Plate cooked snapper fillets, spoon warm pineapple escabèche sauce over top, and serve immediately.

Fresh Corn Gazpacho

Ingredients

4 fresh corn cobs, kernels cut off (reserve 2 tbsp for garnish)

2 lb yellow tomatoes, quartered

2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and sliced

½ sweet white onion, quartered

3 garlic cloves

1 serrano chili, plus 2 slices for garnish

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

juice of 3 limes (reserve 1 slice for garnish)

2 tbsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp ancho chili lime seasoning (for garnish)

1 sprig cilantro (for garnish)

Directions

Prepare corn by cutting off kernels from the cobs. Save 2 tbsp of kernels for garnishing dish later. Juice 3 limes and reserve 1 lime slice for garnish. Combine corn kernels (except for garnish), yellow tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, quartered sweet white onion, garlic, serrano chili (minus 2 slices for garnish), apple cider vinegar, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, sea salt, and black pepper in high-speed blender. (If needed, 2 tbsp olive oil can be added to blender for smoother consistency). Pulse ingredients in blender until smooth. Chill blended mixture in refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow flavors to meld and soup to cool. Garnish and serve.

