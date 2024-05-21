Recipe: Easy Asian Shrimp Bowl

Today we have international inspiration as we make an Easy Asian Shrimp Bowl, and learn how to whisk up a home-made Teriyaki sauce, plus a Japanese Cucumber Salad. Joining us to share this recipe is Vanessa Marquis, Corporate Executive Chef for The Brass Tap, Newk's Eatery and Beef O' Brady's, where similar dishes have just been added to their menu.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, let us know how it turned out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipe again any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Pickled Onions

Ingredients

1 red onion, julienned

1 cup white vinegar

¼ cup granulated sugar

Directions

Combine vinegar and sugar in pot and bring to boil. In separate bowl, place sliced onion in and pour boiling liquid onto onions. Set aside at room temperature for 10 minutes then place in fridge.

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients

4 fl oz water (½ cup)

4 fl oz orange juice (½ cup)

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 large clove garlic, minced or ¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp grated fresh ginger or ½ tsp ground ginger

2 tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

Directions

Combine water, orange juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger in medium saucepan and set over medium heat. In small bowl, whisk together cornstarch with ¼ cup cold water until dissolved. Add cornstarch mixture to saucepan. Heat sauce, stirring constantly until it thickens to desired consistency. If sauce becomes too thick, add more water to thin it out.

Cilantro-Lime Rice

Ingredients

1½ cups choice of rice

water (amount as per rice package instructions)

1 lime, juiced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions

Follow instructions on rice package to cook rice. Once rice is cooked, add half the lime juice and half the chopped cilantro. Gently fold in ingredients until blended well. Taste and add more lime juice and cilantro to your liking.

Asian Shrimp Bowl

Ingredients

24 each 26/30 shrimp, raw

1 tbsp sesame oil

6 fl oz teriyaki sauce (see recipe above or 1 bottle Yoshida’s Teriyaki Glaze)

3 cups cilantro-lime rice, cooked (see recipe above)

1 lb broccoli portion

1 cup yellow onions, raw slices

1 cup mushrooms, raw, sliced

salt & black pepper, to taste

2 tsp garlic chili sauce, to liking

¼ cup pickled red onions (see recipe above)

¼ tsp sesame seeds, toasted

Directions

Microwave broccoli for 30 seconds. Heat 2 pans or woks to medium-high heat. Add sesame oil to one hot pan. Transfer heated broccoli to this pan. Add sliced onions and mushrooms. In second pan or wok, cook shrimp for 1–2 minutes per side until opaque and cooked through. Season shrimp and vegetables with salt and pepper. Toss broccoli, onions, and mushrooms together and cook for 3–4 minutes. Stir in garlic chili sauce to your preference of heat. Set pans aside for plating. Plating Instructions: Place cilantro-lime rice in center of bowl. Arrange heated shrimp in front half of bowl on top of rice. Drizzle teriyaki sauce over shrimp. Add vegetables to top half of bowl, beside shrimp. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds evenly over shrimp and vegetables. Garnish with pickled red onions in middle of bowl.

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

3 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1 tsp chili garlic sauce, optional

12 oz small cucumbers (approximately 5-6 mini cucumbers)

¼ cup roasted peanuts, chopped

fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

red chili flakes, for heat

Directions

Whisk together soy sauce, rice wine vinegar or lemon juice, sugar, toasted sesame oil, minced garlic, and chili garlic sauce (if using) until well mixed. Taste and adjust as desired to make it your own. Use as a dressing for cucumber salad or with other preparations that require a zesty, flavorful dressing.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.