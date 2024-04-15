Recipe: Flippin Shrimp Pesto & Chocolate Soufflé

Super simple seafood pasta with Flippin Shrimp Pesto plus a decadent dessert as we whip up a sublime Chocolate Soufflé. These recipes were shared by a literal MasterChef: Michael Seegobin is competing on the current season of MasterChef Junior for a prize of $100,000! Click here to find out more about MasterChef Junior, which airs Monday nights on FOX13.

Flippin Shrimp Pesto

Ingredients

⅓ cup pine nuts

¾ cup olive oil, divided

3 garlic cloves

2 cups fresh basil

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

10 shrimp

1 lemon

blackened seasoning, to taste

1 stick butter

salt & pepper, to taste

1 box linguine

Pesto Directions

In medium skillet, toast pine nuts over medium heat for 2–3 minutes. Transfer to small bowl and set aside. In same pan, heat ¼ cup olive oil. Add garlic cloves and sauté for 2–3 minutes. Pour into a small bowl and set aside. Bring pot of water to rolling boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath in large bowl. Blanch basil in boiling water, then shock in ice bath. Ensure all ingredients have cooled to room temperature, then combine in blender with Parmesan cheese and remaining ½ cup olive oil. Blend until smooth.

Linguine Directions

Boil water for linguine and salt the water. Cook linguine in boiling water for 10 minutes or until al dente. When finished, drain and mix in the prepared pesto.

Shrimp Directions

Season shrimp with blackened seasoning and juice from 1 lemon. Sauté shrimp in medium pan with butter until cooked through.

Serve the pesto linguine on plate or in bowl. Top with sautéed shrimp. Optionally garnish with additional Parmesan cheese, a sprinkle of blackened seasoning, and a wedge of lemon.

Chocolate Soufflé

Ingredients

butter for ramekins

6 tbsp granulated sugar, plus more for ramekins

3 oz semi-sweet chocolate or chocolate chips

3 tbsp unsalted butter, cubed, room temperature

3 egg whites

3 egg yolks

¼ tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Directions

Brush 4 x 5 oz ramekins with butter, dust buttered surfaces with sugar. Place ramekins in fridge and preheat oven to 400° F. Chop up chocolate (if using chocolate chips, skip this step). Fill a pot with 2" water and bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Combine butter and chocolate in heatproof bowl. Place bowl over simmering water, ensuring water doesn’t touch bottom of bowl. Separate egg yolks and whites. Place egg whites in a mixing bowl; add cream of tartar. Place egg yolks in a separate small bowl. Remove the chocolate/butter mixture from heat when melted; stir vigorously for 2-4 minutes. Whisk egg whites on high speed in a mixer until doubled in size. Add vanilla extract and salt to yolks, whisk until it looks like pudding. Once whites have doubled in size, slowly add 3 tbsp granulated sugar; continue to mix until it gets stuck in the whisk attachment. Fold chocolate mixture into whipped egg whites ⅓ at a time, gently. Fill ramekins close to top and bake for 12–14 minutes. Plate and serve immediately.

