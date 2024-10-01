Recipe: Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb, Mediterranean Potatoes
Debbie Wilson Berment, also known as Chef 'Sagajo' is sharing a recipe from her debut cookbook 'The Sagajo Experience: Recipes for Lifestyle & Entertaining'. It features dishes she describes as combining her 'Carribean culinary know-how and techniques learned from catering and teaching here in the US'. We're making one of her family's favorites, 'Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb' and a side of 'Mediterranean Potatoes'.
Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb with Lavender
Ingredients
- 1 rack of lamb
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped, plus 6 whole garlic cloves
- 4 sprigs rosemary, chopped, plus four whole sprigs (for gamish)
- 1 tbsp French blue culinary lavender
- 1 tbsp kosher salt, to taste
- 1 tsp freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions
- Trim any excess fat off lamb, pat dry with paper towels.
- Brush lamb with olive oil.
- Rub on chopped garlic, rosemary, French lavender, kosher salt and pepper thoroughly covering meat.
- Heat olive oil in large heavy skillet. Add whole garlic cloves and saute for 1 minute, remove and set aside.
- Sear rack of lamb on medium-high heat for 2 minutes per side until brown on both sides.
- Transfer lamb rack into roasting pan, place into oven at 425° F and roast for 8-12 minutes.
- Use meat thermometer to check for medium-rare temperature. which is about 145° F.
- Remove rack of lamb from oven before it reaches internal temperature as it will continue to cook after being removed from oven. Internal temperature will continue to rise about 10° F upon standing.
- Let rack of lamb rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Resting process ensures juices will not run out when sliced.
- Serve on platter garnished with garlic cloves sautéed earlier, and fresh rosemary sprigs, and enjoy!
Mediterranean Potatoes
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 lbs baby potatoes, halved
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 12 kalamata olives
- 12 frescatrano olives, halved
- 3 roasted peppers, julienned
- 20 cherry tomatoes
- 1⁄2 cup white wine
Directions
- Heat olive oil in saucepan on high heat, then add potatoes and sauté 3 minutes.
- Add shallots, garlic, olives, bell pepper and tomatoes on medium high heat.
- Sauté 2–3 minutes then de-glaze with white wine for 1–2 minutes.
- Cover for 1–2 mins (until potatoes are fork tender).
- Season with salt and pepper and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or any of your favorite herbs.
