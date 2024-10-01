Recipe: Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb, Mediterranean Potatoes

Debbie Wilson Berment, also known as Chef 'Sagajo' is sharing a recipe from her debut cookbook 'The Sagajo Experience: Recipes for Lifestyle & Entertaining'. It features dishes she describes as combining her 'Carribean culinary know-how and techniques learned from catering and teaching here in the US'. We're making one of her family's favorites, 'Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb' and a side of 'Mediterranean Potatoes'.

﻿Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb with Lavender

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb

4 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped, plus 6 whole garlic cloves

4 sprigs rosemary, chopped, plus four whole sprigs (for gamish)

1 tbsp French blue culinary lavender

1 tbsp kosher salt, to taste

1 tsp freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions

Trim any excess fat off lamb, pat dry with paper towels. Brush lamb with olive oil. Rub on chopped garlic, rosemary, French lavender, kosher salt and pepper thoroughly covering meat. Heat olive oil in large heavy skillet. Add whole garlic cloves and saute for 1 minute, remove and set aside. Sear rack of lamb on medium-high heat for 2 minutes per side until brown on both sides. Transfer lamb rack into roasting pan, place into oven at 425° F and roast for 8-12 minutes. Use meat thermometer to check for medium-rare temperature. which is about 145° F. Remove rack of lamb from oven before it reaches internal temperature as it will continue to cook after being removed from oven. Internal temperature will continue to rise about 10° F upon standing. Let rack of lamb rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Resting process ensures juices will not run out when sliced. Serve on platter garnished with garlic cloves sautéed earlier, and fresh rosemary sprigs, and enjoy!

Mediterranean Potatoes

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

2 lbs baby potatoes, halved

1 shallot, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

12 kalamata olives

12 frescatrano olives, halved

3 roasted peppers, julienned

20 cherry tomatoes

1⁄2 cup white wine

Directions

Heat olive oil in saucepan on high heat, then add potatoes and sauté 3 minutes. Add shallots, garlic, olives, bell pepper and tomatoes on medium high heat. Sauté 2–3 minutes then de-glaze with white wine for 1–2 minutes. Cover for 1–2 mins (until potatoes are fork tender). Season with salt and pepper and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or any of your favorite herbs.

