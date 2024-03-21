Recipe: High Tea with Classic Scones

Today, it's time for tea! High tea that is, as we make three tiers of tasty treats - from fancy finger sandwiches to a classic scone. These recipes come from Chef Mark Levy, he's cooked everywhere from Paris to upstate New York and is currently masterminding the menu at a 'roaming restaurant' called 'The Whitman', part of the Bal Harbour Shops pop-up currently in Sarasota through the first week of May.

Classic Egg Mayonnaise Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 hard-boiled egg

1 tsp mayonnaise

½ tsp finely snipped chives

salt & pepper

1 slider bun

2 bump caviar

3 chives

Directions:

On a box grater, grate the hard-boiled egg, bind with mayonnaise, and then add snipped chives, salt & pepper.

Slice the slider bun in half and create two open-faced sandwiches by spreading the egg mayonnaise mixture thickly on the bread base.

Top each sandwich with a bump of caviar and a chive baton.

English Pea Hummus & Cucumber Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 tbsp English peas

1 tbsp hummus

1 tsp chopped mint

½ tsp tahini paste

dash chopped garlic

1 tsp olive oil

salt & pepper

2 slices brioche

3 sprigs micro mint

12 thin slices English cucumber

Directions

Blend English peas, hummus, chopped mint, tahini paste, garlic, olive oil until well combined. Season to taste.

Spread blended hummus lightly on one slice of brioche.

Scatter with micro mint.

Cover entire sandwich with thin slices of cucumber.

Top with final slice of brioche and press gently.

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 oz smoked salmon

½ oz cream cheese

1 tbsp mayo

juice & zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp capers finely chopped

1 tsp dill finely chopped

2 slices brioche

1 tsp pickled shallot

6-8 sprigs red watercress

Directions:

Blend smoked salmon spread ingredients: smoked salmon, cream cheese, mayo, lemon juice & zest, capers and dill until semi-coarse consistency.

Spread mixture generously on one slice of brioche.

Top with rings of pickled shallot and sprigs of red watercress.

Cover with final slice of brioche and press gently.

Classic Scones

Ingredients

250 g all-purpose flour

100 g granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

2 ½ tsp baking powder

115 g butter, frozen

120 g buttermilk

1 egg

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

royal icing, if desired

Directions

Whisk flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder together in large bowl.

Grate frozen butter using a box grater. Add it to flour mixture and combine until it forms pea-sized crumbs. Place in freezer.

Whisk buttermilk, egg, and vanilla extract in small bowl. Drizzle over flour mixture. Mix until everything appears moistened

Roll out to 1 inch thick, and cut rounds with cookie cutter.

Brush scones with remaining buttermilk, refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

Bake at 350° F for about 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Finish off with royal icing if desired.

