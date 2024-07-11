Recipe: Lobster Pasta Casserole

We’re mixing Mac & Cheese with Lobster for a quick weeknight meal that won’t break the bank. This recipe was shared by Chef Fernando Sanchez, Corporate Executive Chef for Noble Crust. He previously joined us to make his Rosemary Pork Tenderloin, to see that episode and grab that recipe click here.

Lobster Pasta Casserole with Garlic Ciabatta Toast

Ingredients

1 lb cavatappi pasta (dry)

2 lbs lobster meat (tail or claw), roughly chopped

8 oz fontina cheese

8 oz white cheddar cheese

8 oz gouda cheese

4 oz Parmesan cheese, divided

1 qt heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

½ lb butter

1 yellow onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1 oz dried oregano

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 loaf ciabatta bread, sliced

1 pack micro arugula, to serve

½ oz truffle oil (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Bring pot of water to boil and cook pasta for 10–12 minutes, until al dente. Drain and chill in fridge. Do not rinse pasta. In another pot over medium heat, sauté onion and half the minced garlic until onions are tender. Add heavy cream, milk, and butter to pot. Once butter has melted, stir in lobster meat. Take chilled pasta from fridge and fold into cream mixture until completely incorporated. Stir in fontina, cheddar, and gouda cheeses until melted. Transfer lobster pasta mixture to baking dish. Top with oregano, breadcrumbs, and parmesan cheese. Bake 15 minutes. For toast, melt 1 tbsp butter with remaining minced garlic in sauté pan over medium heat. Toast ciabatta bread slices on both sides in pan.

Plating: Scoop desired amount of casserole onto plate, top with micro arugula, season with salt & pepper, drizzle truffle oil over top. Place garlic toast on side and enjoy!

