Recipe: Rosemary Pork Tenderloin

Chef Fernando Sanchez from Noble Crust shares the recipe he makes for his family when he's off the clock, 'Rosemary Pork Tenderloin' with roasted sweet potatoes, garlicky spinach and barbecue sauce. Plus, a beautiful beverage to go with it.

Rosemary Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Garlicky Spinach, and BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (10-12 oz)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 oz garlic, chopped

5 tbsp canola oil

2 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp Everything Bagel Seasoning

5 oz spinach

½ cup bbq sauce

½ tbsp paprika

½ tbsp dried onions

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F.

Cut off fat on pork tenderloin if there is any. Season with salt and pepper (to taste).

Finely mince rosemary and chop 2 oz garlic. Mix together with 1 tbsp oil. Rub mixture all over pork tenderloin.

Sear pork on all sides in a pan on high heat. Place on a foiled sheet pan and cook for 35 minutes.

Peel sweet potatoes and dice into medium-sized pieces. Toss in a large bowl with Everything Bagel Seasoning and 2 tbsp oil.

Place on foiled sheet pan and cook in oven for 25 minutes.

In large sauté pan, add 2 tbsp of oil and cook spinach with remaining 2 oz garlic until completely wilted, then set aside.

In small bowl, combine bbq sauce, paprika and dried onions.

Once pork is cooked, slice and allow to rest. Pour bbq sauce over pork with a spoon then spread some on bottom of plate. Place spinach over bbq sauce, then potatoes to side of spinach. Place sliced pork over spinach and enjoy.

White Sangria

Ingredients

2 cups tropical Italian soda

2 cups blood orange Italian soda

2 cups white wine

2 cups prosecco

1 cup grand marnier

1 orange, half-moon sliced

6 strawberries, halved

6 mint leaves, torn

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in a glass pitcher.

Pour desired amount over a glass of ice.

