Recipe: Lobster Pasta date night dinner

It’s time to crack open a crustacean for this make-at-home recipe for Lobster Pasta. Tyson Grant from Parkshore Grill in St Pete shares how to make this for a date night- plus tips for making your own salad dressing from scratch.

If you make it, let us know how it turned out.

Lobster Pasta

Ingredients

olive oil

1 fresh shallot, diced fine

8 oz lobster tail meat

1 tsp tomato paste

½ cup fresh tomato, seeded & diced

salt and pepper to taste

4 oz tarragon butter

2 oz vodka

2 cups heavy cream

fresh tarragon, chopped - to taste

tarragon butter

8 oz dried Angel Hair pasta (dry)

Directions

Bring a pan of water for pasta to the boil and add salt

Sauté shallot, lobster meat, tomato paste and diced tomato in a little olive oil

Season with salt and pepper

Deglaze pan with vodka

Add heavy cream and fresh tarragon

Reduce to desired consistency

Add angel hair to boiling water

Place tarragon butter in small sauté pan over low heat to melt

Add cooked pasta to melted tarragon butter and toss to coat

Twirl pasta in middle of a serving bowl, ladle lobster cream sauce around pasta and serve

Classic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

½ lemon, juiced

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 ½ cups light oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Whisk dijon in mixing bowl with minced garlic, lemon and vinegar

Slowly add oil to emulsify

Season with salt and pepper

Dress any salad mix and vegetables you desire.

Other options

Worcestershire Sauce

Champagne Vinegar

Balsamic Vinegar

Nut Oil

Avocado Oil

