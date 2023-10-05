Recipe: Lobster Pasta date night dinner
It’s time to crack open a crustacean for this make-at-home recipe for Lobster Pasta. Tyson Grant from Parkshore Grill in St Pete shares how to make this for a date night- plus tips for making your own salad dressing from scratch.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.
Lobster Pasta
Ingredients
- olive oil
- 1 fresh shallot, diced fine
- 8 oz lobster tail meat
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- ½ cup fresh tomato, seeded & diced
- salt and pepper to taste
- 4 oz tarragon butter
- 2 oz vodka
- 2 cups heavy cream
- fresh tarragon, chopped - to taste
- tarragon butter
- 8 oz dried Angel Hair pasta (dry)
Directions
Bring a pan of water for pasta to the boil and add salt
Sauté shallot, lobster meat, tomato paste and diced tomato in a little olive oil
Season with salt and pepper
Deglaze pan with vodka
Add heavy cream and fresh tarragon
Reduce to desired consistency
Add angel hair to boiling water
Place tarragon butter in small sauté pan over low heat to melt
Add cooked pasta to melted tarragon butter and toss to coat
Twirl pasta in middle of a serving bowl, ladle lobster cream sauce around pasta and serve
Classic Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ cups light oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Whisk dijon in mixing bowl with minced garlic, lemon and vinegar
Slowly add oil to emulsify
Season with salt and pepper
Dress any salad mix and vegetables you desire.
Other options
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Champagne Vinegar
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Nut Oil
- Avocado Oil
To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.