Recipe: Meatballs, Orecchiette Sausage Broccolini, Tiramisu
It's a 3-course meal perfect for a weeknight! Appetizer, dinner and dessert- classic dishes but simple and quick. This recipe was shared by Chef Fabio Viviani, 'fan favorite' and star of 2 seasons of Bravo's Top Chef and now one of the most influential culinary names in the country. He has restaurants from coast to coast, including Taverna Costal-e in St Pete, Taverna Toscana in Bradenton and Chuck Lager in Wesley Chapel and Tampa.
Italian Meatballs
Ingredients
- 2 lbs ground beef (80/20 blend)
- 1 cup onion, finely chopped
- ¼ cup garlic, minced
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 8 lbs ricotta cheese
- bunch basil, chopped (stems removed)
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp salt
- ⅓ tbsp pepper
Directions
- In skillet over medium heat, sweat onion and garlic together gently, ensuring not to add color. Once softened, remove mixture from heat and let cool.
- In separate bowl, combine milk and panko. Let sit and saturate about 30 minutes.
- In large mixing bowl, keep ground beef chilled. Gently fold in cooled garlic and onion mixture.
- Add grated Parmesan and ricotta cheeses to meat mixture.
- Incorporate soaked breadcrumbs into ground beef, careful not to overmix.
- Crack eggs into meat mixture, adding along with salt and pepper. Again, fold mixture gently.
- Chop basil and add to mixture, folding in carefully.
- Portion 2 oz scoops of meatball mixture. Roll portions into balls.
- Arrange meatballs on tray, ready for cooking or freezing.
Orecchiette Sausage Broccolini
Ingredients
- olive oil
- ½ oz sliced garlic
- 1 tsp shallots
- salt & black pepper, to taste
- 5 x sausages, crumbled
- 5 oz orecchiette pasta
- 2 oz white wine
- 1 ½ oz blistered tomatoes
- ½ tsp Calabrian chili purée
- ½ oz butter
- 3 oz broccolini, roughly chopped
- 1 oz basil leaves, torn
- Parmesan for garnish, to taste
Directions
- In sauté pan on medium high heat, add oil, garlic and shallots and cook until golden.
- Add sausages, salt & pepper and cook about 2 minutes.
- Cook pasta as per directions.
- Deglaze sauté pan with white wine and reduce by half.
- Add tomatoes, and allow to soften.
- Add chili puree, butter, broccolini and heat through.
- Add half of basil into sauce. Toss pasta until coated.
- Plate and garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese on top.
Tiramisu
Ingredients
- 12 egg yolks
- 1 cup white sugar
- 4 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups mascarpone cheese
- 24 ladyfingers
- ½ cup instant coffee, diluted into 2 cups hot water
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
Directions
- In medium bowl or using food processor with whisk attachment, beat egg yolks together with white sugar and vanilla extract until mixture becomes smooth, fluffy, and light yellow in color.
- Gently fold mascarpone cheese into yolk mixture until combined, being careful to maintain mixture's fluffy texture. Set aside.
- Quickly dip ladyfingers into diluted coffee, ensuring they are moist but not overly saturated. Arrange 12 dipped ladyfingers at bottom of 10" x 10" dish to form first layer.
- Spread half mascarpone mixture over layer of ladyfingers in even, smooth layer.
- Create second layer by dipping remaining 12 ladyfingers in coffee and arranging over mascarpone.
- Top second layer of ladyfingers with remaining mascarpone mixture, spreading smoothly.
- Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld and tiramisu to set.
- Before serving, remove from refrigerator and dust top with cocoa powder for classic finish.
