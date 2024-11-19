Recipe: Meatballs, Orecchiette Sausage Broccolini, Tiramisu

It's a 3-course meal perfect for a weeknight! Appetizer, dinner and dessert- classic dishes but simple and quick. This recipe was shared by Chef Fabio Viviani, 'fan favorite' and star of 2 seasons of Bravo's Top Chef and now one of the most influential culinary names in the country. He has restaurants from coast to coast, including Taverna Costal-e in St Pete, Taverna Toscana in Bradenton and Chuck Lager in Wesley Chapel and Tampa.

Italian Meatballs

Ingredients

2 lbs ground beef (80/20 blend)

1 cup onion, finely chopped

¼ cup garlic, minced

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

8 lbs ricotta cheese

bunch basil, chopped (stems removed)

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup milk

1 egg

1 tbsp salt

⅓ tbsp pepper

Directions

In skillet over medium heat, sweat onion and garlic together gently, ensuring not to add color. Once softened, remove mixture from heat and let cool. In separate bowl, combine milk and panko. Let sit and saturate about 30 minutes. In large mixing bowl, keep ground beef chilled. Gently fold in cooled garlic and onion mixture. Add grated Parmesan and ricotta cheeses to meat mixture. Incorporate soaked breadcrumbs into ground beef, careful not to overmix. Crack eggs into meat mixture, adding along with salt and pepper. Again, fold mixture gently. Chop basil and add to mixture, folding in carefully. Portion 2 oz scoops of meatball mixture. Roll portions into balls. Arrange meatballs on tray, ready for cooking or freezing.

Orecchiette Sausage Broccolini

Ingredients

olive oil

½ oz sliced garlic

1 tsp shallots

salt & black pepper, to taste

5 x sausages, crumbled

5 oz orecchiette pasta

2 oz white wine

1 ½ oz blistered tomatoes

½ tsp Calabrian chili purée

½ oz butter

3 oz broccolini, roughly chopped

1 oz basil leaves, torn

Parmesan for garnish, to taste

Directions

In sauté pan on medium high heat, add oil, garlic and shallots and cook until golden. Add sausages, salt & pepper and cook about 2 minutes. Cook pasta as per directions. Deglaze sauté pan with white wine and reduce by half. Add tomatoes, and allow to soften. Add chili puree, butter, broccolini and heat through. Add half of basil into sauce. Toss pasta until coated. Plate and garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese on top.

Tiramisu

Ingredients

12 egg yolks

1 cup white sugar

4 tsp vanilla extract

2 ½ cups mascarpone cheese

24 ladyfingers

½ cup instant coffee, diluted into 2 cups hot water

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Directions

In medium bowl or using food processor with whisk attachment, beat egg yolks together with white sugar and vanilla extract until mixture becomes smooth, fluffy, and light yellow in color. Gently fold mascarpone cheese into yolk mixture until combined, being careful to maintain mixture's fluffy texture. Set aside. Quickly dip ladyfingers into diluted coffee, ensuring they are moist but not overly saturated. Arrange 12 dipped ladyfingers at bottom of 10" x 10" dish to form first layer. Spread half mascarpone mixture over layer of ladyfingers in even, smooth layer. Create second layer by dipping remaining 12 ladyfingers in coffee and arranging over mascarpone. Top second layer of ladyfingers with remaining mascarpone mixture, spreading smoothly. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld and tiramisu to set. Before serving, remove from refrigerator and dust top with cocoa powder for classic finish.

