Recipe: Mediterranean Salmon & Quinoa Bowl

I’m making a heart-healthy dish that’s high in deliciousness but low in sodium, for our viewer Patti and her husband Charlie who are watching in New Port Richey and wanted ideas for doing dinner differently after Charlie's open-heart surgery. Firstly, all of us at Dinner DeeAs wish you the best of health and a speedy recovery Charlie! Secondly, I've come up with a dish that's high in fiber, has lean protein, and is packed with flavor while remaining low in saturated fat and sodium.

Mediterranean Salmon & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper & Carrot-Ginger Purée

Ingredients

Salmon:

1 salmon fillet (4-6 oz, wild-caught if possible)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp dried oregano

pinch of black pepper (or salt-free seasoning)

Quinoa:

½ cup quinoa (rinsed)

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth (or water)

1 tsp olive oil (optional, for added flavor)

½ tsp garlic powder (optional)

½ cup steamed spinach

½ cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Roasted Red Pepper & Carrot-Ginger Purée:

1 large red bell pepper

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tsp olive oil (for roasting)

½ tsp grated fresh ginger

½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth (plus more for consistency)

1 tbsp lemon juice

Garnish:

Fresh arugula

Toasted pine nuts

Lemon zest

Directions

Step 1: Roast Vegetables

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Prepare red bell pepper: Cut into quarters, remove stem and seeds, and place skin-side up on baking sheet. Lightly coat with ½ tsp olive oil.

Prepare carrots: Toss carrot pieces with ½ tsp olive oil and spread on same baking sheet.

Roast for 20–25 minutes, flipping carrots halfway, until pepper’s skin wrinkles and carrots are fork-tender.

Remove red pepper and place it in covered bowl for 10 minutes to steam (this helps loosen skin). Peel off and discard skin.

Step 2: Cook Quinoa

Rinse

Place quinoa in fine mesh strainer and rinse under cold water for 30–60 seconds.

This removes natural saponins, which can make quinoa taste bitter.

Drain well.

Toast (Optional, for More Flavor)

In medium saucepan, heat 1 tsp olive oil over medium heat.

Add rinsed quinoa and toast for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently.

This enhances its nutty flavor.

Simmer

Add 1 cup vegetable broth (or water) to saucepan.

Stir in garlic powder (optional) for hint of savory flavor.

Bring to gentle boil, then immediately reduce heat to low.

Cover with lid and let simmer for 12–15 minutes, or until all liquid is absorbed.

Steam

Once quinoa has absorbed liquid, remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 5 minutes.

This helps it become light and fluffy.

Fluff and Serve

Uncover and gently fluff with fork to separate grains.

Your quinoa is now ready to be folded with roasted red pepper & carrot-ginger purée or served as base for Mediterranean Salmon Bowl.

Step 3: Make Roasted Red Pepper & Carrot-Ginger Purée

In blender or food processor, add:

roasted red pepper (peeled)

roasted carrots

½ tsp grated ginger

½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tbsp lemon juice

Blend until smooth and creamy. Add more broth as needed to reach desired consistency.

If needed, warm purée in small saucepan over low heat before folding into quinoa.

Step 4: Cook Salmon

Preheat oven to 425° F (if not already heated).

Place salmon on lined baking sheet.

Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice, ½ tsp dried oregano, and a pinch of black pepper.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily with fork.

Step 5: Assemble Bowl

Fold roasted red pepper & carrot-ginger purée into the warm quinoa until well combined.

Plate quinoa mixture as base of bowl.

Place baked salmon fillet on top.

Garnish with:Fresh arugula for pop of freshnessCherry tomatoes (halved)Toasted pine nuts for crunchA drizzle of olive oil and lemon zest for final gourmet touch

Fresh arugula for pop of freshness

Cherry tomatoes (halved)

Toasted pine nuts for crunch

A drizzle of olive oil and lemon zest for final gourmet touch

