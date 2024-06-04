Recipe: Miso Salmon with Roasted Cabbage

We're making Miso Salmon with a Ponzu Glaze, and if this sounds new to you, we'll explain it all- and it's delicious! Plus, eating your greens never tasted so good, we learn how to do Roasted Cabbage with Rice for a super side dish. This recipe comes from Chef Kyle Luke, co-owner of Yuppi in Ybor City.

Miso Salmon with Ponzu Glaze

Ingredients

3 tbsp red miso paste

1 tbsp sake

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp yuzu juice (or lemon/lime juice if yuzu is unavailable)

1" piece fresh ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp ponzu sauce

4 salmon fillets (about 6 oz each)

1 tbsp vegetable oil (for cooking)

sesame seeds (optional, for garnish)

chopped green onions (optional, for garnish)

Directions

Prepare Miso Marinade by combining red miso paste, sake, mirin, soy sauce, yuzu juice, grated ginger, and minced garlic in medium bowl. Mix until smooth. Marinate salmon by placing fillets in shallow dish or resealable plastic bag and covering with miso marinade. Cover or seal and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours for best results. For Ponzu Glaze, combine honey, rice vinegar, and ponzu sauce in small saucepan. Heat over medium-low, stirring until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens, 5–7 minutes; then set aside. Cook salmon by preheating oven to 400° F. Heat vegetable oil in oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Remove salmon from marinade, sear skin-side down for 2–3 minutes until crispy, then transfer skillet to oven and bake for 6–8 minutes until cooked through. After baking, remove salmon from oven, brush with ponzu glaze, and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions if desired.

Enjoy your delicious miso salmon with ponzu glaze, a perfect balance of savory, sweet, and tangy flavors!

Roasted Cabbage with Rice

Ingredients

1 medium green cabbage, sliced into wedges

2 tbsp olive oil (for cabbage)

1 tbsp olive oil (for rice)

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or grease with olive oil. Place cabbage wedges on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle wedges with olive oil, season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Rub seasonings in evenly. Roast cabbage for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through, until edges are golden and cabbage is tender. Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in medium saucepan. Sauté onion and garlic until onion is translucent. Stir in rice, coating with oil and onions. Add broth, bring to boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 15–20 minutes until rice is cooked. Serve roasted cabbage over fluffy rice, garnished with fresh parsley.

Enjoy your delicious and nutritious roasted cabbage with rice! This simple yet flavorful dish is perfect for a healthy lunch or a satisfying side for dinner.

Miso Butter with Honey (with optional Ginger and Garlic)

Ingredients

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

2 tbsp red miso paste

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp finely grated ginger (optional)

1 tsp minced garlic (optional)

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Ensure butter is softened and at room temperature. If opted for, prepare ginger and garlic by finely grating and mincing, respectively. In medium bowl, combine softened butter with miso paste. Blend with fork or whisk until smooth. Incorporate honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar into butter-miso blend, mixing well. Should you decide to use them, add grated ginger and minced garlic to mixture, blending thoroughly. Season with black pepper. Transfer butter to container or form into log with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Use miso butter with honey as desired, potentially as spread, topping, or flavor enhancer.

This versatile miso butter melds the umami richness of miso with the sweetness of honey, creating a balanced and delightful taste. The optional ginger and garlic add an extra layer of complexity, making it a perfect addition to both everyday meals and special occasions. Enjoy your culinary creation!

Yuzu-ade

Ingredients

2 fresh yuzus (or ½ cup yuzu juice)

1 lime

½ cup sugar (adjust to taste)

4 cups cold water

ice cubes

fresh mint leaves (optional, for garnish)

yuzu or lime slices (optional, for garnish)

Directions

If using fresh yuzu, slice in half and squeeze to yield about ½ cup juice, straining seeds and pulp if necessary. Alternatively, use bottled yuzu juice available at Asian grocery stores. Squeeze juice from lime into same bowl with yuzu juice. In large pitcher, combine sugar with cold water, stirring until sugar dissolves. Adjust sweetness to your liking. Add yuzu and lime juices to sweetened water in pitcher, stirring to mix well. Chill Yuzu-ade by adding ice cubes directly to pitcher or by refrigerating for a couple of hours. Optionally, garnish each glass with fresh mint leaves and slice of yuzu or lime to enhance visual presentation and aroma. Serve the chilled Yuzu-ade in glasses and enjoy a uniquely refreshing beverage.

This yuzu limeade is perfect for hot summer days or any time you're in the mood for a tart and tangy beverage with a hint of exotic citrus flavor.

