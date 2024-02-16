Recipe: Orange Chicken Ramen Bowl

Fast food but made at home, and with love- an Orange Chicken Ramen Bowl, all made from scratch, with a side of Roasted Carrots and an Asian Cucumber Salad. This recipe was shared by Chef Kyle Luke from Yuppi in Ybor City.

Asian Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly

½ red onion, sliced thinly

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

In large bowl, combine sliced cucumbers and red onion.

In separate bowl, whisk together rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes (if using).

Pour dressing over cucumber mixture and toss to combine.

Add cilantro, then chill salad in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

Roasted Carrots

Ingredients

1 lb carrots, peeled and sliced into even-sized pieces

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp grated ginger

1 clove minced garlic

salt and pepper to taste

sesame seeds for garnish

chopped green onions for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F.

In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, grated ginger, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

Place sliced carrots in large bowl and pour marinade over. Toss until carrots are evenly coated.

Arrange carrots in single layer on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Roast carrots for 20–25 minutes or until tender and golden brown.

Once done, remove carrots from oven and transfer to serving dish.

Garnish roasted carrots with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Orange Chicken Ramen Bowl

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup cornstarch

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup vegetable oil

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup orange marmalade

¼ cup barbecue sauce

1 tbsp cornstarch

½ cup sliced oranges

1 cup blanched broccoli

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp minced ginger

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

2 packs ramen noodles

seasoning packets/bouillon from ramen

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

½ red onion, sliced

4 cups water

2 boiled eggs

½ cup chopped scallions

1 orange, sliced

¼ cup toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Season chicken with salt and pepper, then coat with cornstarch and dip in beaten eggs.

Heat vegetable oil in pan over medium-high heat. Fry coated chicken pieces until golden brown and crispy, about 5–6 minutes.

Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

In same pan, add soy sauce, orange marmalade, barbecue sauce, cornstarch, sliced orange, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes (optional). Stir until sauce thickens and becomes bubbly, 2–3 minutes.

While sauce is cooking, sauté onions and mushrooms. Once done, set aside for later.

Add fried chicken to sauce and stir until coated evenly.

In a separate pot, boil 4 cups water and cook ramen noodles according to package instructions.

Drain noodles, reserving 2 cups water. Boil the reserved water.

Place cooked noodles in a bowl, ladle some of the boiled water over noodles.

Add ½ tbsp seasoning/bouillon to noodles. Add sauteed onions and mushroom.

Serve orange chicken over the cooked ramen noodles.

Optional - garnish with boiled eggs, chopped scallions, sliced orange and toasted sesame seeds.

