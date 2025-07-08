Dinner DeeAs recipe: Peri Peri Chicken

Just when you thought there were no more new ways to do chicken, we make the South African sensation eaten the world over! Ash Ayyash visited the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share a recipe for Peri Peri Chicken, which he also makes at his restaurant The Fryer House.

Peri-Peri Chicken

Ingredients

2-3 Peri-Peri peppers (or substitute with regular red pepper for less heat)

1 small onion

1 finger hot pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow pepper

zest and juice of 1 lime

6 cloves garlic

½ tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp salt

pinch dried oregano

pinch smoked paprika

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

water from rehydrating peppers, enough to cover peppers

1 lb chicken tenders or boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Directions

Prepare Marinade

In food processor, combine Peri-Peri peppers, onion, finger hot pepper, red bell pepper, yellow pepper, lime zest and juice, garlic, brown sugar, salt, oregano, smoked paprika, and olive oil.

Add enough water from rehydrating peppers to cover. Blend until smooth.

Marinate Chicken

Place chicken in bowl or resealable bag. Pour marinade over chicken, reserving some for Peri-Peri sauce.

Ensure chicken is well coated. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 4 hours, preferably 24 hours for deeper flavor.

Cook Chicken

Heat sear pan over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade, allowing excess to drip off.

Cook chicken in pan for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until well done and internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Serve

Serve Peri-Peri chicken hot, accompanied by Basmati rice or seasoned rice and Perinaise (Peri-Peri Mayonnaise, see recipe below)

Optionally, drizzle with reserved Peri-Peri sauce (see recipe below) for extra flavor.

Peri-Peri Sauce

Ingredients

½ cup leftover marinade

½ cup chicken base

pinch smoked paprika

¼ tbsp white vinegar

Directions

In saucepan, combine leftover marinade, chicken base, smoked paprika, and white vinegar. Place saucepan over low heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until well cooked and flavors meld together.

Perinaise (Peri-Peri Mayonnaise)

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise (full-fat or light, depending on preference)

2–3 tbsp Peri-Peri sauce (adjust to your heat preference)

1 tsp lime juice

salt, to taste

1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions

In bowl, mix mayonnaise, peri-peri sauce, lime juice, and smoked paprika until smooth and evenly combined. Season with salt to taste.

