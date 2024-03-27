Recipe: Seared Sea Bass

A fancy fish dish to impress the family, but easy to do: Seared Sea Bass with a Citrus Butter Caviar Sauce, Tropical Fruit Salsa, Rice Pilaf and veggies... and all on the table by the end of the show!

This recipe was shared by Rene Marquis CEC, CCE, CCA, AAC. He's Corporate Chef, Land O'Lakes, and National President of the American Culinary Federation.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Seared Sea Bass with a Citrus Butter Caviar Sauce and Tropical Fruit Salsa

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Fish

4 x sea bass fillets (5 oz each)

salt & pepper, to taste

2 oz butter

Citrus Butter Caviar Sauce

4 oz white wine

1 bay leaf

1 shallot, minced

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tsp honey

4 oz heavy cream

3 oz butter (cold)

½ lemon, juiced

½ lime, juiced

1 tbsp caviar

Tropical Fruit Salsa

½ cup pineapple, diced

¼ cup mango, diced

¼ cup tomato, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

1 tbsp jalapeño, diced

¼ cup red pepper, diced

½ lemon, juiced

½ lime, juiced

Rice Pilaf

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp onions, diced

2 tbsp carrots, diced

2 tbsp celery, diced

1 cup rice, long grain

1 ½ cups chicken stock

Vegetables

1 cup green beans

1 cup carrots, julienned

2 tbsp butter

Directions

Sweat onions, carrot and celery in butter, then add rice and lightly toast in pan.

Add stock, cover and cook for 20 minutes on medium heat and reserve.

Half fill pan with water and bring to boil.

Add green beans and carrots, cook until al dente. Shock in cold water and reserve.

Add wine, bay leaf, shallot, peppercorns and honey to pot and reduce to ‘au sec’.

Strain and add back to pot, then add cream, and reduce by half.

Add lemon and lime juice, remove from heat and fold in cold butter, then add caviar and reserve.

Combine diced pineapple, mango, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, red pepper in bowl. Season with lemon and lime juice, salt and pepper and reserve.

Season fish with salt and pepper and reserve.

To cook fish, add butter to non-stick pan. Heat until smoking, then brown fish evenly on both sides. Be careful not to flip fish too many times. Once is best.

To cook vegetables, add butter, green beans and carrots to pan and lightly sauté.

Once fish and vegetables are cooked, its time to plate up!

Place rice on plate first, lay fish on top of rice, add vegetables next to fish and rice, place tropical fruit salsa on top. Dress plate with sauce and serve.

Bon Appétit!

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.