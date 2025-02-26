Recipe: Shrimp Cascatelli with 'Boss Lady' Sauce

It's a culinary cocktail as Pesto, Marinara and Alfredo sauces combine in the same dish with an all new pasta shape! This recipe was shared by Joe Saker, from Oggi Italian on Davis Islands. They are another of so many restaurants around the area who are back in business after being hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we’re meeting a different one each day this week.

Shrimp Cascatelli with Boss Lady Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb cleaned shrimp

1 box Cascatelli pasta (or pasta of your choice)

1 cup marinara sauce

1/2 cup Alfredo sauce

1/3 cup pesto

1 tbsp chopped sundried tomatoes (optional for color)

Directions

Cook Cascatelli pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. In large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add cleaned shrimp and cook until pink and opaque, 3–4 minutes per side. Remove from heat and set aside. In saucepan, combine the marinara, Alfredo, and pesto sauces. Stir in chopped sundried tomatoes if using. Heat over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Add cooked pasta and shrimp to sauce, tossing to coat evenly. Serve immediately, garnished with additional Parmesan cheese or fresh basil if desired.

Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil (optional)

1 small carrot, finely grated (about 2 tbsp)

1 small celery stick, finely diced (about 2 tbsp)

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 canned whole plum tomato, crushed (approx. 3 oz with some juice)

½ tsp veggie base (or a pinch of salt)

½ tsp sugar

⅛ tsp dried oregano

⅛ tsp freshly cracked black pepper

2 fresh basil leaves, torn

2 tbsp water (if needed)

Directions

Heat olive oil in small saucepan over medium heat. Add carrot, celery, and onion; sauté for 2–3 minutes. Add crushed tomato, veggie base, sugar, oregano, and pepper. Stir and simmer for 15–20 minutes. Stir in basil in last few minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed. Blend for smoother texture if desired.

Pesto

Ingredients

1 cup fresh basil leaves, packed

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp pine nuts

1 small garlic clove, minced

⅛ tsp salt

pinch of black pepper

Directions

In food processor, combine basil, Parmesan, olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pulse until smooth, adding more olive oil if needed. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp grated Parmesan Reggiano

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ cup heavy cream

½ tbsp butter

Directions

Heat cream and butter in saucepan over low to medium heat until simmering. Whisk in Parmesan until melted and smooth. Add pepper and stir. Simmer for 1–2 minutes until slightly thickened. Use immediately.

