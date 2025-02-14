Valentine's Day Recipe: Steak Diane and Fondant Potatoes
It's Valentine’s Day, so love is in the air! No, wait, it’s the smell of steak... and fancy french potatoes.
Steak Diane
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 2 beef tenderloin steaks (6-8 oz each, about 1-inch thick)
- kosher salt & black pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 lb sliced mushrooms
- 2 shallots, finely minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup beef broth
- ¼ cup brandy or cognac (or whiskey)
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp Cholula hot sauce (or to taste)
- ⅓ cup crème fraîche
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- ½ tsp smoked paprika (optional)
Directions
- Season steaks with salt and black pepper on both sides.
- Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sear steaks for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare (adjust based on thickness).
- Remove steaks and tent with foil.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add butter to pan.
- Sear mushrooms to nice golden brown.
- Sauté shallots and garlic until softened, 1–2 minutes.
- Deglaze with brandy, scraping up brown bits. Let simmer for 1 minute.
- Add beef broth, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, Cholula, thyme, and paprika. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and stir in crème fraîche until smooth.
- Simmer gently for 1-2 minutes to thicken.
- Return steaks to pan, spoon sauce over them, and cook for 1 minute to warm through.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.
Pro Tips
- Wine: A bold red like Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec.
Fondant Potatoes
This classic French method gives potatoes a crispy golden crust while staying creamy inside. The key is searing, roasting, and basting them in butter and stock for rich flavor.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 4 large russet potatoes (or Yukon Golds for creamier texture)
- 2 tbsp neutral oil (vegetable, canola, or avocado)
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 3-4 fresh thyme sprigs (or rosemary)
- kosher salt & black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Peel potatoes and cut into 2-inch thick cylinders (like large scallops).
- Soak in cold water for 10–15 minutes to remove excess starch, then pat dry.
- Heat oil in large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat.
- Place potatoes flat-side down and sear for 4–5 minutes until deep golden brown.
- Flip and sear other side for another 4–5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium, add butter, garlic, and thyme, and baste potatoes.
- Pour in broth, partially covering potatoes.
- Transfer skillet to 400° F oven and roast for 25–30 minutes, basting occasionally, until tender inside.
- Remove from oven and let rest for a few minutes.
- Spoon some of the buttery broth over potatoes and serve hot.
Pro Tips
- Use starchy potatoes (russet) for a fluffy center or Yukon Gold for a silkier bite.
- Don’t rush the sear—a deep golden crust ensures maximum flavor.
- Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary add aromatic depth.
Gorgonzola Aioli
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise (or homemade aioli base—see note below)
- ¼ cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled (use mild or aged variety based on preference)
- 1 small garlic clove, finely minced or grated
- 1 tbsp lemon juice (or white wine vinegar for extra tang)
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce (optional, for umami depth)
- ½ tsp black pepper
- pinch of salt, to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1-2 tbsp water or milk (if needed to thin out texture)
Directions
- In small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire, and minced garlic.
- Stir in crumbled gorgonzola, mashing slightly with fork to blend into aioli while keeping some texture.
- Drizzle in olive oil and mix until smooth.
- If too thick, add 1-2 tbsp of water or milk, little at a time, until it reaches desired consistency.
- Add black pepper and pinch of salt, adjusting to taste.
- Let it sit in fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving to let flavors meld.
Pro Tips
- For a silkier aioli: Blend everything in a food processor for a smoother texture.
- For a punchier garlic flavor: Roast the garlic first for a milder, caramelized taste.
- Homemade Aioli Base Alternative: Instead of mayo, emulsify 1 egg yolk, 1 tsp lemon juice, and ½ cup olive oil in a blender for a fresh-made aioli.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.