Valentine's Day Recipe: Steak Diane and Fondant Potatoes

It's Valentine’s Day, so love is in the air! No, wait, it’s the smell of steak... and fancy french potatoes.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Steak Diane

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 beef tenderloin steaks (6-8 oz each, about 1-inch thick)

kosher salt & black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 lb sliced mushrooms

2 shallots, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup beef broth

¼ cup brandy or cognac (or whiskey)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Cholula hot sauce (or to taste)

⅓ cup crème fraîche

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp smoked paprika (optional)

Directions

Season steaks with salt and black pepper on both sides. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Sear steaks for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare (adjust based on thickness). Remove steaks and tent with foil. Reduce heat to medium. Add butter to pan. Sear mushrooms to nice golden brown. Sauté shallots and garlic until softened, 1–2 minutes. Deglaze with brandy, scraping up brown bits. Let simmer for 1 minute. Add beef broth, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, Cholula, thyme, and paprika. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in crème fraîche until smooth. Simmer gently for 1-2 minutes to thicken. Return steaks to pan, spoon sauce over them, and cook for 1 minute to warm through. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

Pro Tips

Wine: A bold red like Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec.

Fondant Potatoes

This classic French method gives potatoes a crispy golden crust while staying creamy inside. The key is searing, roasting, and basting them in butter and stock for rich flavor.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 large russet potatoes (or Yukon Golds for creamier texture)

2 tbsp neutral oil (vegetable, canola, or avocado)

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

2 cloves garlic, smashed

3-4 fresh thyme sprigs (or rosemary)

kosher salt & black pepper, to taste

Directions

Peel potatoes and cut into 2-inch thick cylinders (like large scallops). Soak in cold water for 10–15 minutes to remove excess starch, then pat dry. Heat oil in large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Place potatoes flat-side down and sear for 4–5 minutes until deep golden brown. Flip and sear other side for another 4–5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, add butter, garlic, and thyme, and baste potatoes. Pour in broth, partially covering potatoes. Transfer skillet to 400° F oven and roast for 25–30 minutes, basting occasionally, until tender inside. Remove from oven and let rest for a few minutes. Spoon some of the buttery broth over potatoes and serve hot.

Pro Tips

Use starchy potatoes (russet) for a fluffy center or Yukon Gold for a silkier bite.

Don’t rush the sear —a deep golden crust ensures maximum flavor.

Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary add aromatic depth.

Gorgonzola Aioli

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise (or homemade aioli base—see note below)

¼ cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled (use mild or aged variety based on preference)

1 small garlic clove, finely minced or grated

1 tbsp lemon juice (or white wine vinegar for extra tang)

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce (optional, for umami depth)

½ tsp black pepper

pinch of salt, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1-2 tbsp water or milk (if needed to thin out texture)

Directions

In small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire, and minced garlic. Stir in crumbled gorgonzola, mashing slightly with fork to blend into aioli while keeping some texture. Drizzle in olive oil and mix until smooth. If too thick, add 1-2 tbsp of water or milk, little at a time, until it reaches desired consistency. Add black pepper and pinch of salt, adjusting to taste. Let it sit in fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving to let flavors meld.

Pro Tips

For a silkier aioli : Blend everything in a food processor for a smoother texture.

For a punchier garlic flavor : Roast the garlic first for a milder, caramelized taste.

Homemade Aioli Base Alternative: Instead of mayo, emulsify 1 egg yolk, 1 tsp lemon juice, and ½ cup olive oil in a blender for a fresh-made aioli.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.