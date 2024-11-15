Recipes: Chicken Marsala, Olive Oil Cake, Duck Breast, Jamaican Curry Shrimp

As our community recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, all this week on Dinner DeeAs we’re celebrating local restaurants who’ve made it through, cleaned up, reopened and need your support now more than ever.

We're starting out with Chef Jason Lutzk, owner of Grace restaurant in Pass-A-Grille. Like the whole of that area, Grace suffered extensive damage and are slowly reopening - with outdoor

seating and takeout orders for Thanksgiving, but have new seating on order and hope to relaunch soon. Chef Jason joined us to share a recipe ripped from the pages of his menu, the classic Chicken Marsala. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, Executive Chef of Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College. They reopened quickly after the storms and her Bistro even offered free coffee and soup to visitors, and the museum offered free admission. Chef Kaytlin joined us to make a cake she's described as her 'specialty', one with a notable absence of butter. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

Clayton Parrett is Executive Chef for HEW Parlor & Chophouse at Dunedin's Fenway Hotel. They weathered the storm and reopened with a 'Raise the Roof' fundraiser at their rooftop bar, contributing to a $10,000 check for The American Red Cross. Chef Clayton joined us to share a dinner idea for duck. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Our next guest grew up in Jamaica, so he's no stranger to storms. Chef Andrew Ashmeade runs The Jerk Hut with locations across Tampa, lots of which lost power during the storms. While getting

supplies back was difficult, he's now up and running serving dishes like his Jamaican Curry Shrimp. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you make any the recipes above, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

For more ideas for dinner, watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.