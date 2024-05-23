Recipes: Chicken Skewers, Arugula Feta Flatbread, Watermelon Feta Salad and Peach White Wine Spritzer

We Spring into Summer with recipes for a sunny celebration, from Aleka Shunk. She's a recipe creator, photographer and writer whose home entertaining inspiration can be found at Aleka's Get Together.

Sweet Chili Chicken Skewers

Ingredients

10 oz sweet chili sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp garlic powder

½ tbsp chili powder

1½ tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp salt

freshly cracked black pepper

4 lbs chicken thighs, boneless

Directions

Soak wooden skewers in water to prevent igniting on grill. In large bowl, prepare marinade/glaze by combining sweet chili sauce, mayonnaise, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Set aside ⅓ for glazing during grilling. Trim excess fat and tendons off chicken thighs. Cut into 1" cubes and place in separate large bowl. Pour ⅔ marinade over chicken. Toss to coat thoroughly. Refrigerate remaining marinade. Cover bowl of chicken and marinate for at least one hour or overnight in refrigerator. Preheat grill. Thread chicken pieces on skewers, leaving slight gaps between each piece. You should have 14–16 skewers. Grill skewers over medium heat, without moving them, for at least 5 minutes before checking. Once golden brown, flip over. Reduce heat if skewers start to blacken. Cook to internal temperature of 165 °F. During final 5 minutes of grilling, glaze chicken skewers with reserved marinade. Add multiple layers if needed to achieve desired caramelization and stickiness. Serve skewers warm, accompanied by fresh salad (see recipe below).

Arugula Feta Flatbread with Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 flatbreads (6-8" each)

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

Freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup baby arugula

2-3 oz feta cheese, crumbled

Balsamic glaze, for drizzling

Directions

In skillet, heat 2 tbsp of olive oil over high heat and add onions. After 2–3 minutes, reduce heat to medium-low and sauté 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Take care not to burn them. While onions are caramelizing, prepare flatbread by mixing remaining 2 tbsp olive oil with salt, garlic powder, and black pepper in small bowl. Brush both sides of each flatbread with seasoned olive oil mixture. In another skillet over high heat, toast flatbreads for a few minutes on each side until browned. Once onions are caramelized and flatbreads are toasted, begin assembly. Spread half the caramelized onions onto one flatbread and half onto the other. Top each flatbread with arugula, then sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese. Drizzle balsamic glaze over top of assembled flatbreads. Cut each flatbread into 8 slices using pizza cutter or large knife.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Ingredients

5 cups watermelon, seedless, cut into 1" cubes

2–3 mini Persian cucumbers, sliced into rounds

1–2 cups feta cheese, cut into cubes

1 bunch fresh mint and/or basil leaves, chopped

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup olive oil

1 large lemon, juiced (about 2 tbsp)

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp coarse sea salt

Directions

In large serving bowl, add watermelon, cucumbers, feta cheese, and mint or basil. Gently toss salad with red onion. In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and sea salt to create dressing. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss gently to coat when ready to serve. Do not add dressing too far in advance to prevent salad from becoming watery.

Aleka says: "Kick up the heat and make this a spicy Watermelon Feta Salad by adding sliced jalapeños or red pepper flakes for a fiery twist that complements the sweetness of the watermelon and the creaminess of the feta. Add other fruit to your salad like tangy grapefruit, orange, blueberries or strawberries, all which go well with feta cheese. Give your salad a textural upgrade with the addition of toasted pine nuts, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds enhancing the overall crunch and nuttiness of the salad.

For a burst of earthy flavors, consider adding baby arugula or mixed salad greens to your Watermelon Feta Salad, enhancing the overall freshness and peppery notes. Create a tropical twist by adding chunks of ripe mango or pineapple to your Watermelon Feta Salad, bringing a burst of tropical sweetness and a hint of tanginess that pairs perfectly with the feta cheese.

Experiment with other herbaceous flavors by swapping the herbs with fresh cilantro or dill. Transform your Watermelon Salad into a heartier meal by adding protein-rich ingredients like grilled chicken, shrimp, or chickpeas, turning it into a satisfying and nutritious main course. Finish off your Watermelon Feta Salad with a balsamic glaze to add a sweet and tangy flavor addition that's tasty and beautiful drizzled over top."

Peach White Wine Spritzer

Ingredients

3 cups white wine, chilled (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio recommended)

1 cup sparkling peach water or plain club soda, chilled

1 oz fresh lemon juice

½ cup Simply Peach juice, chilled

peach slices, lemon slices, mint leaves (for garnish)

Directions

In pitcher filled with ice, combine chilled white wine, sparkling peach water or club soda, peach juice, and fresh lemon juice. Stir mixture well to blend flavors. Garnish with slices of peach, lemon, and a few mint leaves. Serve cold!

