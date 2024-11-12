Recipes: Jerk Chicken, Swordfish Schnitzel, Focaccia & Baked Grouper

As our community recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, all this week on Dinner DeeAs we’re celebrating local restaurants who’ve made it through, cleaned up, reopened and need your support now more than ever.

First up, a visit from Chef Rob Reinsmith who runs Wild Child St Pete. After hurricane Milton, they got back on their feet and teamed up with Bandit St Pete to offer free food to the local

community. Chef Rob joined us to share his recipe for one of his favorite dishes from his menu, Jerk Chicken. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next, a visit from Chef James Renew. His Clearwater gastropub The Little Lamb was forced to close when it lost power, but is now opened back up, along with his other restaurant, Estuary

in New Port Richey. Chef James joined us to share how he preps and cooks Swordfish. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

The Living Room serve up 'new American cuisine' at locations in Dunedin and Wesley Chapel. They’ve been giving back by offering 50% off on Mondays for any frontline workers, whether they’ve been impacted by the storm or just want a place to relax and recharge. Their Executive Sous Chef Madison Nienaber joined us to share how to make your own Focaccia bread with no need for a bread maker... and no kneading whatsoever! Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

It’s not just restaurants who’ve been dealing with damage from the hurricanes. Captain Dylan Hubbard is best known on Fox13 for his Friday fishing forecasts, but his family’s marina almost lost their dock in the storms- and rebuilt in less than 10 days! Captain Hubbard joined us to cook up a fresh catch with a family recipe for Baked Grouper. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his family recipe.

