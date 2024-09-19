Recipes: Panzanella & Olive Oil Cake

We're making dinner and dessert as a top chef shares her specialities and makes two impressive Italian classics. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran is Executive Chef of 'Bistro' at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College. She joined us to make a butter-free cake, and her favorite salad.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes below again any time by clicking the video above, and see more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Olive Oil Cake

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 ⅔ cups sugar

⅔ cup milk

⅓ cup Vin Santo

1 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVO)

1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour (AP)

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Directions

In large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until well combined. Add milk, Vin Santo, and extra virgin olive oil to egg mixture. Whisk to combine wet ingredients thoroughly. Sift all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt together to ensure even distribution of dry ingredients. Gradually add dry ingredients to egg mixture, mixing on low speed just until batter is smooth and well-combined. Avoid over-mixing. Preheat oven to 350° F. Pour cake batter into a greased cake or springform pan. Bake cake in preheated oven for approximately 30–35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Once baked, let cake cool before serving.

Melon Panzanella

Ingredients

3 oz torn bread crumbs

1 oz shallots

honey, to taste

1 oz Dijon mustard

¾ oz white balsamic vinegar

2 oz blended oil

2 oz watermelon, balls

2 oz honeydew, balls

¼ oz red onion

1 oz cucumber

5 oz heirloom tomatoes

salt, to taste

fresh basil, for garnish

½ oz Ricotta Salata

Directions

Tear and toast baguette or loaf bread of your choice. I use Italian loaf, but sourdough is also great. Make dressing. In a blender, mix shallots, honey, Dijon mustard, white balsamic vinegar and blended oil. Slice and salt heirloom tomatoes. Melon ball melons. Slice red onions thin. Slice cucumbers. Mix tomatoes, melon, cucumbers, red onion and bread crumbs with salt and dressing. Tear the basil and combine. Finish with shaved ricotta salata.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.