Man arrested for DUI after crashing into patrol car in active work zone: FHP

The Brief Vaughn Donaldson, 50, faces charges after crashing into a marked FHP cruiser with its lights activated, injuring a trooper. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in an active work zone on the northbound side of I-75 near mile marker 254. Donaldson's charges include driving under the influence, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.



A St. Petersburg man faces criminal charges after the Florida Highway Patrol says he crashed into a marked cruiser in a work zone on I-75 in Hillsborough County, sending a trooper to the hospital.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of I-75 near mile marker 254, not far from the exit to U.S. 301.

Troopers say a Chevy Blazer driven by a man later identified as Vaughn Donaldson, 50, entered a work zone marked with signs, arrows and orange cones with reflective tape. He then crashed into the back of a marked Chevy Tahoe with its lights activated, according to investigators.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says both Donaldson and the trooper inside the Tahoe went to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Investigators arrested Donaldson on charges of driving under the influence, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the injured trooper.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: