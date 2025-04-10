Man arrested for DUI after crashing into patrol car in active work zone: FHP
BRANDON, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man faces criminal charges after the Florida Highway Patrol says he crashed into a marked cruiser in a work zone on I-75 in Hillsborough County, sending a trooper to the hospital.
What we know:
FHP says the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of I-75 near mile marker 254, not far from the exit to U.S. 301.
Troopers say a Chevy Blazer driven by a man later identified as Vaughn Donaldson, 50, entered a work zone marked with signs, arrows and orange cones with reflective tape. He then crashed into the back of a marked Chevy Tahoe with its lights activated, according to investigators.
Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says both Donaldson and the trooper inside the Tahoe went to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Investigators arrested Donaldson on charges of driving under the influence, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the injured trooper.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
