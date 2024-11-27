Recipes: Salmon Wellington & Key Lime Tarts

We make entertaining easy, but ask where's the Beef? Nowhere! It's a Salmon Wellington. Plus, simple Key Lime tarts. These recipes were shared by Chef Alyson Zildjan, who runs Zildjan Catering in Sarasota. On her previous visit to Dinner DeeAs, she shared a recipe for Chicken Shawarma, Falafel and Israeli Salad.

Salmon Wellington

Ingredients

1 lb cremini mushrooms

½ medium onion

5 cloves garlic

3 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup plain breadcrumbs

¼ bunch Italian parsley, chopped

2 packages puff pastry

1 lb salmon, skin off, cut into 4 equal pieces

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. In food processor, finely mince mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Heat sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and cook mushroom mixture with salt and pepper until liquid evaporates and mixture is dry, 20–25 minutes. Stir in both types of breadcrumbs and chopped parsley while mixture is still hot. Set aside to cool. On cutting board, unfold puff pastry sheets. Use pastry brush to apply egg wash on each sheet. Cut each pastry sheet into four equal pieces. Spread cooled mushroom filling onto center of each pastry piece. Place salmon on top of mushroom filling on each pastry square. Fold pastry around salmon, making sure it is fully enclosed. Brush outside of each pastry with egg wash. Optionally, decorate top with extra pastry. Bake prepared Salmon Wellingtons in preheated oven for 15–25 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown and puffed.

Key Lime Tarts

Ingredients

5 egg yolks

1 can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup key lime juice

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

zest of 1 lime

Graham Cracker Crust Ingredients (if needed)

1 cup graham crackers, finely minced

¼ pound (1 stick) butter, melted

pinch of salt

Whipped Cream Topping Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup confectioners' sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 325° F. In bowl, crack egg yolks and combine with sweetened condensed milk, whisking together until smooth. Add key lime juice, salt, and vanilla extract to mixture. Whisk thoroughly until well combined. If you have pre-made graham cracker crusts, use those. If not, make crust by mixing minced graham crackers, melted butter, and pinch of salt in bowl. Press mixture into tart pans to form crust. Pour key lime filling mixture into graham cracker crusts. Bake tarts for 10 minutes to set filling. Cool tarts in refrigerator, uncovered.

Whipped Cream Topping Directions

In mixer with whisk attachment, start beating heavy cream on medium-high speed. As cream begins to thicken (3–5 minutes), add confectioners' sugar and vanilla extract. Continue whipping until cream is light, fluffy, and reaches whipped cream consistency.

To Serve: Once key lime tarts are cooled, top with dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with zest of lime.