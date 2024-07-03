Recipes: Chicken Shawarma, Falafel, Israeli Salad

We make a mindful Mediterranean meal, grilling Chicken Shawarma right on the stovetop plus quick, fresh falafel and a chopped Israeli Salad. These recipes were shared by Chef Alyson Ziljian. She runs Ziljian Catering in Sarasota, offering healthy catering and even custom cuisine for athletes.

Chicken Shawarma

Ingredients

½ tbsp cumin

½ tbsp coriander

½ tsp crushed red pepper

½ tsp allspice

½ tsp cardamom

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

½ pint yogurt

2 oz blended oil

½ oz fresh garlic, minced

2 oz fresh lemon juice

½ tbsp cilantro, chopped

¼ onion, sliced

2 lbs chicken thighs, boneless and skinless

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine cumin, coriander, crushed red pepper, allspice, cardamom, turmeric, salt, and white pepper. Add yogurt to bowl with spices and mix until well incorporated. Stir in blended oil, minced garlic, fresh lemon juice and cilantro. Add sliced onion to marinade. Place chicken thighs in marinade, ensuring they are thoroughly coated. Cover and leave to marinate in refrigerator overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill marinated chicken thighs until they reach an internal temperature of 160° F. Allow grilled chicken to rest for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.

Falafel

Ingredients

¼ bunch fresh cilantro

2 oz fresh parsley

⅛ white onion

⅛ jalapeño, seeded

2 large cloves garlic

1 ¼ cups garbanzo beans, soaked (including ¼ cup cooked)

¼ tbsp salt

¾ tbsp all-purpose gluten-free flour

1 tbsp cumin

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp white pepper

½ tsp Six Pepper Blend

Directions

Place cilantro, parsley, onion, jalapeño, and garlic into food processor and blitz until they form a paste. Add both soaked and cooked garbanzo beans along with salt, flour, cumin, baking soda, white pepper, and Six Pepper Blend. Pulse mixture in food processor until roughly chopped. Texture should be finely minced but not puréed, with some small chunks remaining for texture. Use falafel tool or small ice cream scoop to form mixture into falafel balls or patties. Fry falafel in oil heated over medium heat until golden brown on outside and cooked through. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil before serving.

Israeli Salad

Ingredients

1 English cucumber

2-3 vine-ripe tomatoes

1 bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped

¼ cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

½ cup olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

Directions

Clean cucumber and tomatoes. Cut into ½" cubes and place in salad bowl. Thoroughly clean and pick parsley, then roughly chop. Add parsley to bowl with diced cucumber and tomatoes. Drizzle freshly squeezed lemon juice and olive oil over vegetables and parsley. Season with salt and white pepper to your liking, then toss salad to combine all ingredients evenly.

Tahini Sauce

Ingredients

1 container tahini paste

1 container water (same size as tahini paste container) plus additional 8 oz

6 oz lemon juice

parsley, small handful

2 drops Carolina Reaper hot sauce

1 pinch salt and pepper

1 tbsp agave nectar

Directions

In food processor, combine tahini paste and water. Add lemon juice to mixture in processor. Incorporate parsley. Carefully add 2 drops Carolina Reaper hot sauce to food processor. Season mixture with pinch of salt and pepper. Sweeten with agave nectar. Process mixture for 3–4 minutes until smooth and all ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.

