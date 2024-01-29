Recipe: Cornbread Casserole with Cowboy Candy

Buckle up for some down-home deliciousness as we make a culinary classic- 'Cornbread Casserole' plus a spicy side of 'Cowboy Candy'. Chef Clayton Parrett is Executive Chef of HEW Parlor & Chophouse located inside Dunedin's Fenway Hotel and shared this family recipe.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make this, let us know how it turns out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Cornbread Casserole

Ingredients

2 tbsp canola oil

1 lb ground beef

3 ears corn, cut to kernels

1 jalapeño pepper, chopped

2 poblano peppers, chopped

1 onion, diced

5 roma tomatoes, chopped

4 tbsp blackening seasoning

½ cup heavy cream

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup sugar

1 ½ tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

8 tbsp melted butter

½ cup canola oil

1¼ cup milk

3 large eggs

1 cup cheddar, shredded

Directions

In medium cast-iron skillet on medium high, add canola oil and beef. Cook until meat crumbles start forming, browning will start to show.

Strain moisture and return to heat.

Preset oven to 350 °F.

Add corn, jalapeño, poblano, diced onion and sauté for 6 minutes until translucent.

Add tomatoes and sauté for an additional 6 minutes.

Add seasoning and cream, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 10 minutes then set aside and let rest.

For cornbread, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

Combine melted butter, oil, milk and eggs in a separate bowl. Add cheddar to mixture.

Slowly combine wet and dry cornbread ingredients until smooth - can be done in a blender or by hand.

Once complete, pour mixture over ingredients in cast-iron skillet.

Place in oven for 30 to 38 minutes.

Cowboy Candy

Ingredients

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1½ cups sugar

1 tsp salt

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp seasoning of your choice

1 lb jalapeño peppers

1 tbsp orange zest

1 lb cream cheese

1 box Ritz or Club crackers

Directions

Combine apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, cinnamon stick, seasoning in small pot.

Dissolve sugar, bring to a simmer on low to medium heat then cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

Slice jalapeño thinly (keep seeds if you prefer).

Add sliced jalapeño to pot with orange zest then cook for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat then transfer to a good jar with lid.

Let cool before eating - serve with cream cheese and your preferred crackers.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.