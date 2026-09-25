Sunday Gravy: An Italian-American Classic

Gather the whole family for an unforgettable Italian-American feast as Chef Will Artley from Rusty's Bistro visits the kitchen to share his beloved Sunday Gravy and tender homemade meatballs. This deeply flavorful meal simmers low and slow, combining rich sausage, juicy pork, and aromatic herbs in a robust tomato sauce that smells absolutely incredible. Bring this timeless, mouthwatering tradition straight to your own dinner table today.

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In a large, shallow sauté pan, heat up 3 tbsp olive oil on medium high heat. Season pork shoulder with salt & pepper. When oil is hot start searing meat on all sides until golden, brown, and delicious. After you remove pork shoulder add meatballs and sausage, cooking until golden brown. Remove and reserve all meat.

Lower heat to medium, then add onions and sliced garlic. Cook until translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Add Calabrian peppers and cook for 1 minute.

Add tomato paste and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Deglaze pan with 2 cups red wine. Allow to reduce by ⅓.

Add crushed tomatoes, fresh herbs, bay leaves, and Sicilian oregano. Bring sauce up to a boil, then add pork shoulder, sausage and meatballs. Reduce temperature to low and cover pan. Preheat oven to 320° F.

When oven is up to temperature, put pan with meat in oven. Check it after 30 minutes and turn meatballs. Cook for about 1 hour until short ribs fall apart on their own.

Remove from oven and taste sauce. Add salt and freshly cracked pepper as needed. Remove bay leaves and any stems that might have remained. Then, using a slotted spoon, transfer meat onto a large platter.