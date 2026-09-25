Sunday Gravy: An Italian-American Classic
Gather the whole family for an unforgettable Italian-American feast as Chef Will Artley from Rusty's Bistro visits the kitchen to share his beloved Sunday Gravy and tender homemade meatballs. This deeply flavorful meal simmers low and slow, combining rich sausage, juicy pork, and aromatic herbs in a robust tomato sauce that smells absolutely incredible. Bring this timeless, mouthwatering tradition straight to your own dinner table today.
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Artley's Sunday Gravy
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 lb pork shoulder
- as needed salt
- as needed freshly cracked black pepper
- 16 small meatballs, store bought or your own favorite recipe
- 1 ½ lb sweet Italian sausage
- 1 ½ lb Italian spicy sausage
- 1 Vidalia onion, medium sized and finely diced
- 10 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp chopped Calabrian chili peppers
- 4 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 cups red wine
- 2 28-oz cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
- 1 sprig fresh basil
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 sprig fresh oregano
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 tbsp Sicilian oregano
- 2 ½ lb rigatoni pasta, cooked to al dente
- 1 small piece Pecorino Romano, for finishing
Directions
- In a large, shallow sauté pan, heat up 3 tbsp olive oil on medium high heat. Season pork shoulder with salt & pepper. When oil is hot start searing meat on all sides until golden, brown, and delicious. After you remove pork shoulder add meatballs and sausage, cooking until golden brown. Remove and reserve all meat.
- Lower heat to medium, then add onions and sliced garlic. Cook until translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Add Calabrian peppers and cook for 1 minute.
- Add tomato paste and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Deglaze pan with 2 cups red wine. Allow to reduce by ⅓.
- Add crushed tomatoes, fresh herbs, bay leaves, and Sicilian oregano. Bring sauce up to a boil, then add pork shoulder, sausage and meatballs. Reduce temperature to low and cover pan. Preheat oven to 320° F.
- When oven is up to temperature, put pan with meat in oven. Check it after 30 minutes and turn meatballs. Cook for about 1 hour until short ribs fall apart on their own.
- Remove from oven and taste sauce. Add salt and freshly cracked pepper as needed. Remove bay leaves and any stems that might have remained. Then, using a slotted spoon, transfer meat onto a large platter.
- Toss cooked pasta with a little bit of sauce and olive oil, then add meat to top. Finish grating fresh cheese over top.
Chef Will Artley's Meatballs
Ingredients
- 5 slices white bread
- ½ cup buttermilk or milk
- 1 small diced onion
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 lb ground pork
- 1 lb ground veal
- 3 tsp salt
- 1 ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp granulated garlic
- ½ cup original breadcrumbs
- 3 large eggs
- 6 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ bunch fresh parsley, washed and chopped
- 1 ½ tsp dried Italian herb seasoning
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 3 tbsp ricotta cheese
Directions
- Soak bread in buttermilk until bread has broken down.
- Sauté onions and minced garlic in a shallow saucepan with 2 tbsp olive oil. Cook on medium high heat until translucent.
- Combine ground meats in a large bowl, season with salt, pepper and garlic, and mix until fully incorporated.
- Add all other ingredients to meat mixture except for ricotta and soaked bread. Mix thoroughly.
- Add soaked bread and ricotta last, and mix until just combined.
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