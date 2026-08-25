Thai Takeout At Home: Spicy Basil Fried Rice with Shrimp, Thai Steak Salad

Treat your loved ones to a viewer-requested favorite as Chef Chanon Siriphaisan from Tampa's Royal Thai restaurant reveals his secret to an incredible spicy basil fried rice with shrimp. Paired with a bright, refreshing, and low-carb Thai steak salad, this double-feature brings authentic, restaurant-quality flavor right to your home kitchen. Whether you are craving sizzling seafood or perfectly seared steak tossed in zesty lime juice, these dishes are guaranteed to impress.

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Spicy Basil Fried Rice With Shrimp

Ingredients

1 bowl jasmine rice

1 white onion

2 bell peppers

1 bunch fresh Thai basil

1 cucumber

1 lb shrimp

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1-2 oz black soy sauce

½ tsp salt

Directions

Rinse jasmine rice with clean water about 3 times, then cook rice until done. Set aside and allow to cool slightly. Wash and cut white onion, bell peppers, fresh Thai basil, and cucumber. Clean and prepare shrimp for searing. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil, then sear shrimp until perfectly cooked. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside. Using same pan, add little more vegetable oil and allow to heat up. Add white onion and stir-fry until it begins to soften and turn lightly golden. Add cooked jasmine rice to pan and stir-fry everything together. Season with black soy sauce and salt, then continue stir-frying until rice is evenly seasoned and well combined. Return cooked shrimp to pan. Add bell peppers and fresh Thai basil, then stir-fry briefly until basil is fragrant and slightly wilted. Serve hot with fresh cucumber on side.

Thai Steak Salad

Ingredients

1 steak

½ tsp salt

1 cucumber

2 tomatoes

2 green onions

1 red onion

1 tbsp cooking oil

½ tsp sugar

1-2 limes

1 head green leaf lettuce

Directions

Season steak with salt. Wash and cut cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, and red onion. Heat grill pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add cooking oil, then place steak on pan. Grill steak until cooked to preferred doneness. Remove steak from pan and let rest for 3-4 minutes. Slice steak into bite-sized pieces. In bowl, combine sliced steak with cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, and red onion. Add sugar and juice of limes. Toss everything together until well combined. Place green leaf lettuce on bottom of serving plate, then spoon salad over top.

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