Chef Andrea Osorio of Carupano Kitchen shares her grandmother’s traditional recipe for Venezuelan Pollo Guisado, a comforting chicken stew simmered in a rich tomato and vegetable sofrito with a secret sweet touch of ketchup. Watch as we cook up tender chicken thighs and drumsticks alongside fluffy, oil-toasted white rice and golden sweet fried plantains for the ultimate South American comfort meal. This budget-friendly, highly adaptable one-pot feast brings authentic home-cooked flavors straight to your weeknight dinner table.

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Venezuelan Pollo Guisado

Ingredients

2 lb bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp tomato paste

3 carrots, diced

1 tbsp ketchup

2 cups chicken broth

2 bay leaves

2 potatoes, diced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Season chicken generously with salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, and oregano. Heat vegetable oil in large pot over medium-high heat and brown chicken on both sides until golden, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove chicken and set aside. In same pot, sauté onion, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper until softened. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes until mixture becomes a rich sofrito. Stir in carrots, ketchup, chicken broth, and bay leaves. Return chicken to pot, cover, and simmer on medium-high for 10 minutes. Stir in potatoes, cover, and cook on low for 35 minutes until chicken is tender and sauce has thickened. Finish by stirring in fresh cilantro.

White Rice

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 cups long grain white rice, rinsed

1 tsp salt

2 cups water

Directions

Heat vegetable oil in pot over medium heat. Add rinsed white rice and stir to coat grains in oil for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add salt and water, then bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 18 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest covered for 10 minutes before fluffing with fork.

Sweet Fried Plantains

Ingredients

2 ripe plantains

2 cups vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Peel ripe plantains and slice on slight diagonal into ½-inch pieces. Heat vegetable oil in pan to 350° F. Fry plantain slices in hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes per side until deep golden brown and caramelized. Remove plantains and drain on paper towels.

Plating & Garnish

Plate white rice first and spoon pollo guisado with sauce over top, serve sweet fried plantains and avocado slices (optional) on side.

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