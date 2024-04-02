Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Biden and Trump win primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  April 2, 2024 9:24pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX TV Stations

Voters in four states held primary elections, a symbolic event now that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations. 

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin, further solidifying their delegate counts for their respective party conventions this summer. 

These victories offer insights into base voter enthusiasm for the upcoming 2020 rematch, particularly in Wisconsin, a crucial November battleground. 

Trump's campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday highlights the significance of these states in the Midwest battlegrounds.

GettyImages-1405613665.jpg

File: People vote during the June Primary Election at Brooklyn Central Library on June 28, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Connecticut primary results

New York primary results

Rhode Island primary results

Wisconsin primary results

The AP's Robert Yoon contributed to this report.