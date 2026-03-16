Florida to execute convicted killer for 2008 murder of North Port mother

The Brief Michael King is scheduled to be executed Tuesday at the Florida State Prison for the 2008 kidnapping, rape and murder of Denise Amber Lee. The lead detective on the case, North Port Deputy Chief Chris Morales, will attend the execution alongside the victim's family. Denise’s death led to the "Denise Amber Lee Act," which established mandatory training and certification for 911 dispatchers following communication failures during her abduction.



Nearly 20 years after a young mother of two was abducted from her home, the man convicted of her murder is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday.

What we know:

Michael King, who was found guilty of kidnapping, raping and killing Denise Amber Lee, will face execution by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

King is being held at the Florida State Prison.

For North Port Police Deputy Chief Chris Morales, the lead detective on the case, the date represents the end of a nearly two-decade-long journey.

Morales was the first detective on the scene when Lee was reported missing in 2008.

"Every day I come to work and every day I go home from work, I have to drive by the crime scene," Morales said. "There's no way I cannot drive by without thinking, pausing, reflecting."

Morales plans to be present at the execution Tuesday, standing with Denise’s family as King’s sentence is carried out.

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He recalled standing with the lead prosecutor at the crime scene years ago, when the gravity of the case first became clear.

What they're saying:

"The first thing that the prosecutor said to me was that Michael King is going to die for this. Basically, he saw that this was going to be a death penalty case," Morales said. "I knew at that moment that I was going to be here and see that out."

"It's just a day that I've been looking forward to for a very long time," he said.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed King’s death warrant in February.

Denise’s father, Rick Goff, a retired sergeant and detective with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, called Deputy Chief Morales and told him.

He immediately called me and told me that the governor had signed the death warrant for Michael King and gave me the date and said, ‘you're coming, right,’ and I'm like, ‘Absolutely. I'll be there,’" he said.

"It has been a burden of mine, being the lead detective, seeing and knowing everything that transpired through the case involving Denise and I felt it was very important that I be there with the family," Deputy Chief Morales said.

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A Legacy of Reform:

While the execution marks a legal conclusion, Denise’s death has already left a permanent mark on public safety across the United States.

During her abduction, Denise managed to use King’s phone to secretly call 911.

Despite her call and several other witness’s 911 calls, dispatchers failed to relay critical information to officers in the field.

In the wake of the tragedy, Denise’s husband, Nathan Lee, established a foundation in her name to advocate for 911 system reforms and dispatcher training across the country.

Their efforts led the Florida Legislature to pass the Denise Amber Lee Act, which created uniform training, certification, and education requirements for emergency operators.

"Knowing what pitfalls had occurred, what happened, how it happened, to where people are now in the forefront, it's making sure that doesn't happen again," Morales said. "You really can't put a measure to that because you're training, you're preventing that."

Denise’s family continues their work to ensure that the 911 system failures that occurred in 2008 are never repeated.