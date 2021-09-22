‘The Masked Singer’: The octopus gets chopped-opus in exciting premiere

The highly anticipated season 6 premiere of "The Masked Singer" kicked off Wednesday — and this episode was sure to "octopi" your heart.

The Octopus gripped the audience with his singing Wednesday night but ultimately was chosen to be shipped back out to sea.

The identity of Octopus turned out to be none other than NBA basketball player and Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard.

"When I got the call to do ‘The Masked Singer’ I started practicing. I got vocal coaches. I was singing every day," Howard revealed in a behind-the-scenes video. "I made sure I had my steps right. I made sure I did everything perfect."

Howard noted it was his mom’s favorite show...

"It’s my mom’s favorite show, so I wanted to surprise her and sing my sister’s favorite song," Howard said in a behind-the-scenes video.

Panelist Ken Jueong was able to correctly identify Howard as the person behind the mask, telling audiences they had worked together on an Adidas commercial.

"I kind of had a feeling he was going to remember my voice" Howard said of Juong knowing it was him.

Ultimately, Howard said "it was so much" participating in the competition...

"I can do anything I put my mind and my heart to, if I go out there with an open mind," Howard shared.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

