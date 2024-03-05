Expand / Collapse search

Kentucky man gets out of debt after $150,000 lottery win: 'I’m fishing the rest of the year'

By Chris Williams
Charles Stallard (Credit: Kentucky Lottery)

VALLEY STATION, Ky. - A Kentucky man said he's now debt-free after winning $150,000 from a lottery scratch-off ticket. 

Charles Stallard bought the ticket as he was buying groceries. He purchased a $5 50X The Cash ticket that had a $150,000 top prize.

He scratched off the ticket in his truck and the ticket revealed a 50X symbol indicating the prize below is multiplied. 

"When it came up fifty times, I figured it was going to be $5," he said in a news release.  "When I scratched off $3,000, I actually started crying.  I couldn’t believe it!"

Stallard took home $108,000 after taxes.

"I didn’t get much sleep all weekend," he continued. "For the first time in my life, I’m not in debt.  I get to pay my house off." 

He also said his boat broke down over a year ago, and he's hoping to get it fixed. 

"Once I get everything paid, I’m fishing the rest of the year," he said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 