Driver involved in Hillsborough crash accused of stealing gold chain from victim, threatening with bat

article

The Brief A driver involved in a Hillsborough County crash was arrested for robbing the other driver, stealing a gold chain worth around $2,000, deputies said. Investigators said the crash happened near West Hamilton Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue. The suspect is accused of grabbing a bat from his vehicle, threatening the victim and demanding $300 for vehicle damage.



A driver involved in a Hillsborough County crash on Thursday was arrested for robbing the other driver, stealing a gold chain worth around $2,000, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jorge Rodriguez Leon, 45, was arrested on an armed robbery charge.

READ: St. Pete man arrested in Pinellas Park stabbing, victim hospitalized: Officers

What we know:

Investigators said the crash happened near West Hamilton Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue in Hillsborough County on Thursday. The two drivers involved exchanged information, but that's when deputies said things escalated.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Rodriguez Leon is accused of grabbing a bat from his vehicle, threatening the victim and demanding $300 for vehicle damage. However, HCSO said the victim didn't have cash, which is when Rodriguez Leon raised the bat again and demanded the gold chain from the victim's neck — worth around $2,000.

Dig deeper:

After stealing the chain, Rodriguez Leon texted the victim his address and demanded cash to get it back, according to officials. When the victim showed up with the money, the demand increased from $300 to $500, according to authorities.

The victim called the sheriff's office and deputies got a warrant to arrest Rodriguez Leon.