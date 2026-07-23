St. Petersburg police arrest teen in fatal YMCA bathroom shooting

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The Brief Police arrested an 18-year-old man after a deadly gun deal inside a St. Petersburg YMCA bathroom Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect who ran from the scene following the violent shooting. The victim traveled from Clearwater with a friend to buy a firearm before gunfire erupted inside the building.



St. Petersburg police arrested an 18-year-old man following a fatal shooting during a gun transaction inside a YMCA bathroom Wednesday, while officers continue searching for a second suspect.

St. Petersburg police shooting response

What we know:

Police received a call shortly before 2:10 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting at the Childs Park YMCA, located at 691 43rd St South. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the victim and another 18-year-old man traveled from Clearwater to St. Petersburg to purchase a gun. They met 18-year-old My' Kiese Johnson of St. Petersburg and another man inside the YMCA bathroom to complete the deal.

Police said the encounter turned violent and shots were fired. Johnson was shot in the face during the incident and went to the hospital on his own for medical treatment, according to SPPD.

Detectives arrested Johnson and charged him with murder while engaged in a robbery.

My' Kiese Johnson, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder after being shot in the face during a violent gun transaction at the Childs Park YMCA. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Childs Park YMCA suspect search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the 18-year-old victim who died from his injuries.

Police have not identified Johnson's companion, who remains at large as investigators continue searching for him.

YMCA closed until further notice

What they're saying:

The YMCA will be closed for the rest of the week and until further notice.

The YMCA released a statement noting, "Earlier today, two individuals unaffiliated with our Y were involved in an isolated shooting incident at the Childs Park YMCA. We are very grateful that our staff and participants were not injured. Childs Park YMCA will be closed for the remainder of the week and until further notice. The safety and wellbeing of everyone who enters our doors and programs is a top priority. We will continue to cooperate with the St. Petersburg Police Department as they proceed with their investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this incident."