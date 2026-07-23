St. Pete man arrested after 12-year-old girl gives birth to his baby at park: Police

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The Brief A St. Petersburg man was arrested after a 12-year-old girl gave birth at a Pinellas Park park last Thursday night. Detectives said the young girl was unaware of her pregnancy, which they said stemmed from repeated sexual assaults by a family member. Both the 12-year-old child and her newborn baby are healthy and currently receiving care at a local hospital.



Officers arrested a St. Petersburg man after a 12-year-old girl unexpectedly gave birth at Helen Howarth park last Thursday, revealing a history of abuse by a relative, according to Pinellas Park police.

Pinellas Park police arrest suspect

What we know:

Police went to Helen Howarth Park last Thursday around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a child was born at the location.

Emergency responders took both the 12-year-old girl and her newborn baby to an area hospital, where officials report both are healthy and receiving ongoing care.

Detectives interviewed the child, who stated she did not realize she was pregnant. She told investigators that a family member had sexually battered and molested her multiple times at a home in Pinellas Park.

Authorities said the pregnancy and subsequent birth were the result of capital sexual battery. Investigators located the suspect, Delfin Back, 61, at his st. Petersburg home and took him into custody.

Officers booked Back into the Pinellas County jail last Friday.

He has been charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Unanswered questions surrounding case

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how long the alleged abuse occurred or whether additional charges will be filed against the suspect.

Officials have also not disclosed the specific hospital where the young mother and her newborn are receiving medical treatment.