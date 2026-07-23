St. Petersburg city worker deadly shooting suspect identified after I-75 standoff: Police

The Brief Police identified Ladavion King, 43, as the suspect who shot and killed a St. Petersburg city worker sitting inside her work vehicle. Law enforcement officers located King driving southbound on I-75 in Lee County, where a standoff ended in gunfire. King remains in law enforcement custody at a Lee County hospital with serious injuries while the FDLE continues to investigate the standoff.



The man accused of the deadly shooting of a St. Petersburg city worker while she was on the job has been identified and remains hospitalized in law enforcement custody following a standoff in Lee County on Wednesday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the suspect was identified as Ladavion King, 43.

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Police say King is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries in Lee County and remains in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said any more information regarding his condition will be released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

St. Petersburg deadly shooting investigation

The backstory:

The victim, a 47-year-old St. Peter sanitation technician and mother of four, was shot and killed shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday while sitting inside a city front-loader work truck in the 4100 block of 12th Avenue South.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the woman had worked for the city of St. Pete for 12 years.

Police say King and the victim knew each other and described the shooting as a targeted, domestic-related attack, not a random act of violence.

According to investigators, an argument happened before King allegedly climbed into the cab of the work vehicle, shooting and killing the victim. He then fled the scene, driving south on Interstate 75.

Interstate 75 standoff

Dig deeper:

Several hours later, Florida Highway Patrol troopers located King on Interstate 75 southbound in Lee County.

Authorities said King barricaded himself inside his vehicle, leading to a lengthy standoff involving FHP and the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired during the confrontation before King was taken into custody with serious injuries.

King was taken to a Lee County hospital, where he remains in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff's Office while receiving care.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred during the standoff.

King's mug shot is from a previous 2015 arrest in Pinellas County.

Shooting details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether King was hit by gunfire from law enforcement or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities also have not released how many shots were fired during either the deadly shooting in St. Pete or the Lee County standoff.