Tampa woman files police report over man repeatedly following, photographing her while running on Bayshore

The Brief A Tampa woman filed a police report Saturday after she said a man has followed her and taken photos of her on Bayshore Boulevard. After posting the experience along the popular running path on TikTok, it prompted another local resident to post warning signs nearby. Tampa police said they spoke to the individual involved but determined his actions in public did not violate any laws.



A Tampa runner contacted police Saturday after repeatedly catching a man photographing her without consent along Bayshore Boulevard.

Bayshore Boulevard police investigation

What we know:

Brice Pinson was training for a marathon along Bayshore Boulevard when she first noticed an older man taking photos from a car in April. She spotted the same vehicle again in June and July, prompting her to record video of the driver and his license plate.

Pinson filed a police report Saturday, where an officer informed her that two other reports had already been filed regarding the same individual.

Tampa police sent FOX 13 a statement saying, in part, "To address the situation directly, our officers recently met with the individual involved. In this case, there was no violation of the law. While photography in public spaces is a constitutionally protected activity under the First Amendment when there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, these rights are not absolute."

Police advised community members to report suspicious behavior with details while avoiding direct confrontation. Pinson said she plans to alter her running route due to anxiety over potential encounters.

Tampa public safety details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man involved in the reports as no charges have been filed and no crime committed.

Officers have not indicated whether additional security patrols will be assigned along Bayshore Boulevard. Tampa police said officers routinely patrol throughout the city, including along Bayshore Boulevard, in uniform and in unmarked cars, to ensure public safety.

Staying alert and safe

What they're saying:

"I've received so many messages from other women saying that he's done the same to them, like will follow, loop around, keep following for miles," said Pinson, about the response she’s received since posting her videos on TikTok of her experience.

She said her advice to other women is to be aware of their surroundings and record any suspicious behavior.

"If you have a gut feeling something is off and you're being followed, like definitely listen to that. I think, as women too, we tend to ignore that sometimes, and I wasn't wrong. So, I think just definitely be aware," she said.

Local resident Dominic Antonaelli said he saw Pinson’s video and decided to make posters near the pirate ship landmark on Bayshore Boulevard to alert other runners.

"I never condone violence. I actually would prefer if that gentleman never shows up. My goal is that he's making our community and our women feel so uncomfortable [so] we want to make him feel uncomfortable as well. So that he is not around here doing that," said Antonaelli.