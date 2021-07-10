1 arrested following armed standoff in Highlands County

article

Jesse Lee Jon Frazier, 32, was arrested early Saturday morning following an armed standoff, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Frazier barricaded himself inside a mobile home on Recreation Drive with a shotgun when deputies tried to serve a warrant for felony domestic battery. Deputies were told he had made suicidal statements earlier in the day.

Starting at 11 p.m., members of the Crisis Negotiation Team spent more than two hours trying to make contact with Frazier via cell phone and then more than two hours trying to hail him over loudspeakers from a SWAT team vehicle in his front yard.

Frazier surrendered shortly after 3:30 a.m. when the decision was made to toss tear gas canisters into the home.

In addition to the warrant, Frazier was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

