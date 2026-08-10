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1 critically injured in reported explosion in Tarpon Springs: TSFR

By
FOX 13 News
Pinellas County
Published August 10, 2026 11:32 AM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 11:32 AM EDT

The Brief

    • One person was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition following a Tarpon Springs explosion Monday morning.
    • First responders went to 800 Anclote Road shortly before 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of the incident.
    • Emergency crews reported the severe injury came from a mechanical accident, though the cause of the blast remains unclear.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A person suffered critical injuries and was flown to an area medical facility Monday morning following a mechanical accident and reported explosion in Tarpon Springs. 

Tarpon Springs Explosion Incident

What we know:

First responders went to 800 Anclote Road shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an explosion, according to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue. 

Emergency crews located one patient in critical condition following what they described as a mechanical accident before airlifting the person to an area hospital for treatment. 

Anclote Road Incident Investigation

What we don't know:

Emergency officials have not yet confirmed what specific factor triggered the reported explosion. 

Authorities have also not released the identity or current medical condition of the injured person. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, which provided details about the emergency response and medical airlift. 

Pinellas County