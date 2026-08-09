‘Everything is ruined’: Oldsmar apartment fire leaves 7 families displaced

The Brief An apartment fire in Oldsmar displaced seven families on Sunday morning. Firefighters from Oldsmar, East Lake, Safety Harbor, Palm Harbor and Clearwater brought the fire under control. No residents or firefighters were injured, although several families lost their homes and many personal belongings.



The fire broke out just before 8:50 a.m. at the Aventine at Forest Lakes Apartment Homes. Flames spread through the attic and through the roof before firefighters brought it under control.

Lamin Labaran says he and his roommate lost nearly everything inside their apartment.

Oldsmar apartment complex fire

What we know:

"On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d give it like a 12," he said. "Everything is ruined."

The St. Petersburg College student is still in shock, trying to process the damage to his room and personal belongings.

"Right now, it still feels like a dream," Labaran said. "I'm waiting for someone to pinch me because this is a lot to take in honestly."

The 20-year-old woke to the smell of smoke and the sound of neighbors screaming. He then rushed to wake his roommate, Matthew Martin.

"Waking up and seeing somebody standing over me yelling fire, I was like oh my God," Martin said. "I got up immediately, the adrenaline was just going."

Rushing out of their second-story apartment, the 20-year-old recorded cellphone video as firefighters raced to the rescue.

Along with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, crews from East Lake, Safety Harbor, Palm Harbor and Clearwater responded. The fire was brought under control shortly after they arrived.

Martin says water and fire damage destroyed most of his belongings.

"Walking in, you can feel the water all over the place," he said. "Everything in that room is ruined."

Red Cross community assistance

Why you should care:

Oldsmar Fire Chief Jason Schwabe told FOX 13 that no residents or firefighters were injured. Meanwhile, property management and the Red Cross are assisting the families displaced by the fire

"They provided toiletries and some compensation to help get a bed," Labaran said. "So, I can sleep tonight."

For now, both roommates have moved into an empty unit at their apartment complex in Oldsmar. Despite losing almost everything, Martin is grateful Labaran may have saved his life.

"I would have slept through it and probably would not have woken up from the smoke inhalation," he concluded. "I am very grateful that he thought to wake me up."

Cause of Oldsmar blaze

What we don't know:

Oldsmar’s Fire Chief says the cause of the apartment fire remains under investigation.