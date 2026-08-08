FWC investigates fatal Tampa Bay boat crash near Picnic Island Park

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The Brief A 61-year-old man died after a boat crashed into a rock jetty in Tampa Bay. One passenger managed to swim to land following the crash and was hospitalized. FWC is leading the investigation into the fatal watercraft crash.



A 61-year-old man died after a boat struck a rock jetty in Tampa Bay on Saturday, sending two people into the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Tampa Bay boat accident

What we know:

FWC said a 27-foot vessel was traveling through Tampa Bay when it crashed into a rock jetty near Picnic Island Park. Both people on the boat were ejected immediately into the water upon impact.

Emergency responders recovered 61-year-old David A. Hochberg from the bay, but he was found dead. FWC said the second person managed to swim to land and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Watercraft crash investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what caused the vessel to hit the rock structure. The current medical condition of the surviving passenger has not been disclosed.

Investigators have not stated whether weather conditions, speed, or mechanical failure played a role in the crash.

State lead agency

What's next:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the active investigation into the fatal crash. Officers are receiving local support from the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.