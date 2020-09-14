1 dead, 1 injured in Tampa apartment shooting

article

Tampa police said a shooting led to the death of one person Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at Tzadik Oaks Apartment around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old Black man with a gunshot wound. They said they began rendering aid, but he passed away at the scene.

A woman was found nearby with non-life threatening injuries, but police didn't specify her type of injury.

Police said, so far, no witnesses have came forward. They said it doesn't appear the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

