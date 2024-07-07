1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Bradenton nightclub: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says one man died, and two other people were injured after a shooting near Touch of Class Lounge early on Sunday morning.

Officials say deputies responded to gunshots near the lounge located in the 5100 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton around 2 a.m.

According to MCSO, a 30-year-old man was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound while surrounded by hundreds of patrons. Authorities say EMS tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, they quickly learned that another man and woman had also been shot.

The sheriff's office says one of the victims was taken to an area hospital by first responders and the other was taken to a hospital by friends. But are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators say an argument between a group of people inside the club continued in the parking lot, which is when multiple shots were fired. Detectives gathered statements and evidence from the scene and there are persons of interests, according to MCSO.

No arrests have been made yet. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

