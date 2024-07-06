Hillsborough County deputy released from hospital after getting run over by suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was seriously injured early on Friday morning after getting run over by a suspect he was trying to pull over.

The sheriff's office says the deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue just after midnight when the suspect took off.

According to officials, Deputy Kalin Hall tried to make a second traffic stop 20 minutes later at Plantation Oaks Drive and the suspect, who was driving a black BMW, ran over Hall as he was approaching the car.

After being hit, HCSO says Hall then called for backup.

"I expected the driver to flee on foot, was not expecting the car to be accelerating and driving around the back side of the car, until it was too late. So I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," Hall said.

Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a fractured leg, according to deputies. Authorities say he also had a fracture in his other ankle.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office announced that Hall had been released from the hospital. He is hopeful that in about four months he'll be able to get back to work, according to the sheriff's office.

"Deputy Hall's anticipated full recovery brings immense relief to all of us," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His dedication to Hillsborough County is immeasurable, from his outstanding contributions within the HCSO K9 unit to his vigilant efforts in DUI operations. He embodies our commitment to keeping the community safe."

Hall has been with the sheriff's office for 11 years.

"This marks the fourth time in less than a year that our deputies have faced brazen and violent attacks," said Sheriff Chronister. "This criminal and horrific behavior is reprehensible and will not be tolerated. While there are those who seek to disturb our community's safety and well-being, we are proud to serve a community that stands firmly behind our deputies. We are deeply thankful for the community's unwavering support for Deputy Hall during this time."

Detectives say they found the suspect's BMW abandoned about a mile from the second stop and identified the owner of the car.

The investigation is still active and detectives say they are pursuing every lead to ensure the suspect responsible is brought to justice.

