1 dead, 3 injured in Haines City shooting

The Haines City Police Department says a shooting late Thursday killed one man and left three others injured.

Police identified the man killed as Oscar Lee Hendrix Jr., 36, of Haines City.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near North 15th Street.

Police said two other men and a woman were hurt, and multiple bullets hit a home where a mom and child were inside.

Three vehicles were also hit by bullets.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. The conditions of the other three victims was not released.

Police were still working to identify a suspect and motive for the shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).