1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at Tampa basketball court, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at Tampa basketball court, deputies say

By and FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Hillsborough County investigators released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured seven. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - One person is dead and several others were hurt after a drive-by shooting at a Tampa basketball court, says Hillsborough County detectives. Now, they are searching for the suspect vehicle, which was recently reported stolen.

During the overnight hours, detectives continued their investigation at the shooting scene near the intersection of Sligh Avenue and 50th Street. In an effort to locate the person who opened fire on a group of people at a basketball court, detectives released clear surveillance images of a vehicle, a 2008 silver, four-door Infinity, used in the shooting. It was reported stolen nearly a week ago on Nov. 5.

It's unclear who or how many people were in the vehicle. There are a few distinct features to the suspect vehicle: the car has tinted windows, a rear window sticker on the bottom left and no tags. 

Hillsborough County detectives said the reason this suspect vehicle had no tags is because it was reported stolen on Nov. 5. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said a large group of teenagers and young adults were on the basketball court when the silver Infinity drove by and opened fire, spraying bullets at people on the court and nearby sidewalk. Based on interviews with witnesses at the scene, detectives said they believe the shooter targeted the victims.

"At some point, individuals on the sidewalk were also shot," said Major Frank Losat with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "We don’t know if they were related to either group. We don’t know if this is a random act of violence or the people on the basketball court were the target during this shooting."

Eight people were rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 36-year-old man has since passed away. The sheriff's office said two victims are in critical condition and five are expected to be OK.

The victims range in age from 17 to 36. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200. Officials say if you spot the vehicle, do not approach it. Instead, dial 911.