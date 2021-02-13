1 dead after car crashes into Safety Harbor pond, police say

article

An adult male was killed Saturday morning after his vehicle went into a pond off State Road 580 just east of McMullen Booth Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound around 8 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car and drove into the pond.

All lanes of State Road 580 were closed while crews worked to recover the driver and vehicle, but the road has since reopened.

