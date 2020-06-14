1 dead after overnight shooting in Hillsborough County

One person is dead following an overnight shooting in the area of 131st Avenue East and 15th Street North, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 12:41 a.m., they received multiple 9-11 calls reporting gunshots fired and someone shot.

When deputies arrived they said they discovered a man inside a dark-colored SUV who had been shot in the upper chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

"This does not appear to be a random act and there is no threat to the public at this time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Someone out there knows what happened earlier this morning, and I urge you to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office with any information that could help our detectives solve this case."



Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. In order to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

