1 dead following Pasco mobile home fire
BAYONET POINT, Fla. - One person was found dead after a mobile home fire in Pasco County.
Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point after receiving a report about the fire.
When they arrived, they said the fire at the mobile home was fully involved.
During search and rescue efforts, one adult was found dead inside.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the person's death.
The individual has not been publicly identified.