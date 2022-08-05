1 dead following Pasco mobile home fire

One person was found dead after a mobile home fire in Pasco County.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point after receiving a report about the fire.

When they arrived, they said the fire at the mobile home was fully involved.

During search and rescue efforts, one adult was found dead inside.

READ: Pasco County reports its first case of monkeypox

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the person's death.

The individual has not been publicly identified.