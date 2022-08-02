Pasco County reports its first case of monkeypox

Florida health officials are reporting the first case of monkeypox in Pasco County.

The case was initially identified Friday, and has since been confirmed as monkeypox. Officials said the individual case is "isolated."

They are working to determine if the individual possibly exposed the virus to others.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, there have been a total of 480 cases across the state since the start of the year.

Most cases are in Broward County, with a total of 225 as of Monday. Miami-Dade has the second-highest number of cases with 113.

Within the Bay Area, there are a total of 41 confirmed monkeypox cases, including the latest Pasco County case: