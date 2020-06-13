1 dead following shooting at Big Boy Hookah Lounge in Sarasota

article

One person is dead after a shooting at the Big Boy Hookah Lounge in Sarasota located at 4034 N. Washington Street, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon is on the scene and will provide more details as they are released.

